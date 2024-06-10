Because Kayla McBride is on an all-time heater, the Lynx were able to overcome stretches of difficult play, 18 turnovers, another night of sometimes struggling on the defensive boards to win a game going away.

McBride, the WNBA's best three-pointer, scored a season-high 32 points in Minnesota's 83-64 victory over the Seattle Storm on Sunday night at Target Center.

After setting a personal- and franchise-record eight threes in a one-point loss at Phoenix on Friday, McBride hit seven of 10 threes Sunday, posting a season-high scoring total for a Lynx player this season as the Lynx improved to 8-3 while halting Seattle's six-game winning streak.

It was a physical game, with Napheesa Collier having words with both Nneka Ogwumike and Ezi Magbegor during the course of it.

Collier scored 19 points with 14 rebounds and Bridget Carleton scored 13 points as the Lynx overcame a shaky second quarter by outscoring Seattle 47-23 in the second half.

The Lynx, who opened the season with consecutive victories over the Storm, have now handed Seattle three of its four losses.

Jewell Loyd led Seattle (7-4) with 25 points. Ogwumike had 14.

McBride scored 12 points in Minnesota's 23-11 third quarter, then another nine in the fourth as the Lynx pulled away. The Lynx held Seattle to 34.7% shooting.

The Lynx held Seattle to 8-for-21 shooting, got 11 points from McBride and another seven from Collier, but only led by a point at 21-20 after a quarter.

The reasons? Other than Collier and McBride, the Lynx were a combined 1-for-7 with three points. The Lynx committed five first-quarter turnovers. And Minnesota let Loyd get going.

Loyd scored 11 points in the quarter, including five in the Storm's 7-3 finish to the period.

A lineup of mostly reserves started the second quarter on a 6-0 run to put the Lynx up 27-20 on Cecilia Zandalasini's jumper with 7:26 left in the half.

Over the next 4:08 Seattle took advantage of Lynx turnovers and its own offensive rebounds to score the next 14 points. During that 14-0 run the Lynx went 0-for-4, missing two layups and a threes, committed for turnovers and allowed Seattle to get six offensive rebounds.

Through two Lynx timeouts, that run was extended to 19-2 over five-plus minutes that put Seattle up 10 on Ogwumike's basket with 1:20 left.

The Lynx closed the quarter out 7-2 to pull within five at the half. And that became a 17-6 run after the Lynx started the second half on a 10-4 run to go up a point on McBride's free throw with 6:01 left in the quarter.

Loyd scored at the other end, but the Lynx came right back with an 11-2 run that included two threes and a drive from McBride and Collier's three that put the Lynx up eight with 2:14 left. The Lynx still led by seven entering the fourth quarter.