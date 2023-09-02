6 p.m. Sunday vs. Phoenix • Target Center • BSN, NBA TV

Phoenix update: The Mercury (9-27), who have the league's worst overall record and the league's worst record in road games (1-17), have lost seven consecutive games and will miss the playoffs for the first time in 11 seasons. They are coming off an 84-74 loss on Thursday at Connecticut. Their last victory was on Aug. 10 at Phoenix against Connecticut. ... Brittney Griner leads Phoenix in scoring (17.8) and rebounds (6.6). ... Sophie Cunningham (jaw) and Diana Taurasi (toe) are questionable for Sunday's game. Both sat out on Thursday. Shey Peddy (concussion), who has been sidelined since Aug. 6, is out.

Lynx update: The Lynx (18-19) can clinch a playoff spot with a victory in their final home game of the regular season. ... The Lynx moved into the No. 5 spot in the WNBA playoff race with a 91-85 overtime home victory over Atlanta on Friday. Napheesa Collier had 27 points and 17 rebounds in that game. ... The Lynx are 2-1 vs. Phoenix this season. The Mercury won the first meeting (on May 25 in Phoenix), but the Lynx won 86-76 on July 1 at Phoenix and 75-64 on July 7 at Target Center. ... Jessica Shepard, who has missed the past two games because of an ankle injury, is out. ... The Lynx close out the regular season with games at Chicago on Friday and at Indiana on Sept. 10.