Lynx

Lynx fans react after last-second loss to Liberty in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals

The Lynx had a big lead early, but New York rallied and won on Sabrina Ionescu’s long three-pointer with one second left.

By Eder Campuzano and

Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 17, 2024 at 2:54AM
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) releases a shot In the second quarter. The Minnesota Lynx faced the New York Liberty in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals Wednesday night at Target Center in Minneapolis. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Lynx are on the hot seat.

Minnesota lost Game 3 of the WNBA Finals series against the Liberty on Wednesday night 77-80, and New York can win the league championship on Friday at Target Center in the best-of-five series.

Fans in the arena reacted with resounding silence after Sabrina Ionescu drilled a three-pointer to break a tie and give New York a 2-1 lead in series.

Before we get to the reactions, first things first: The Lynx set an attendance record, filling Target Center with 19,521 spectators. The previous record came when Caitlin Clark and Indiana were in town last summer on the night Maya Moore’s jersey was retired.

View post on X
View post on X
View post on X
View post on X

Despite leading by double digits for much of the game, the Lynx began the fourth quarter with a one-point lead over the Liberty, then held the lead for much of the period.

View post on X
View post on X
View post on X

The Liberty took the lead with minutes to go in the fourth quarter and folks were practically despondent.

View post on X
View post on X
View post on X

Of course, there were people who were in it solely for the spectacle. Nothing more.

View post on X

The Lynx took a 15-4 lead to start the game, setting a particularly jovial mood among the fan base.

View post on X
View post on X
View post on X
View post on X
View post on X
View post on X
View post on X
View post on X
View post on X

Inside Target Center, arena announcers spent a few minutes before the game harassing Lynx fans — and Liberty fans — who had not yet donned the complementary T-shirts draped over every seat.

View post on X

about the writers

Eder Campuzano

Reporter

Eder Campuzano is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune and lead writer of the Essential Minnesota newsletter.

See More

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See More

