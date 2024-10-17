The Lynx are on the hot seat.
Lynx fans react after last-second loss to Liberty in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals
The Lynx had a big lead early, but New York rallied and won on Sabrina Ionescu’s long three-pointer with one second left.
Minnesota lost Game 3 of the WNBA Finals series against the Liberty on Wednesday night 77-80, and New York can win the league championship on Friday at Target Center in the best-of-five series.
Fans in the arena reacted with resounding silence after Sabrina Ionescu drilled a three-pointer to break a tie and give New York a 2-1 lead in series.
Before we get to the reactions, first things first: The Lynx set an attendance record, filling Target Center with 19,521 spectators. The previous record came when Caitlin Clark and Indiana were in town last summer on the night Maya Moore’s jersey was retired.
Despite leading by double digits for much of the game, the Lynx began the fourth quarter with a one-point lead over the Liberty, then held the lead for much of the period.
The Liberty took the lead with minutes to go in the fourth quarter and folks were practically despondent.
Of course, there were people who were in it solely for the spectacle. Nothing more.
The Lynx took a 15-4 lead to start the game, setting a particularly jovial mood among the fan base.
Inside Target Center, arena announcers spent a few minutes before the game harassing Lynx fans — and Liberty fans — who had not yet donned the complementary T-shirts draped over every seat.
