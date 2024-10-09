The Lynx are headed to Brooklyn.
How to watch the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals
ESPN and ABC will air the best-of-five series.
Minnesota’s WNBA franchise is making its first championship series appearance in seven years following a 88-77 win over the Connecticut Sun. The No. 1-seeded New York Liberty will have home-court advantage for the first two games in the best-of-five contest.
Here’s how to watch:
Game 1: The Lynx play the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on Thursday. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ESPN will air the game.
Game 2: New York has home-court advantage again Sunday. Tip-off is at 2 p.m. ABC will air.
Game 3: The Lynx gain home-court advantage when the team hosts the Liberty at Target Center Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. ESPN will air the game.
Game 4: If neither team wins the series outright, Target Center hosts again at 7 p.m. Oct. 18. ESPN will air the game.
Game 5: The series returns to Brooklyn for a decisive game on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. ESPN will air.
The Lynx’s championship run marks the second time this year that a pro sports team from the North Star State will compete for a national title — the Minnesota Frost took home the inaugural Walter Cup in May. It’s also the second time a Minnesota basketball franchise has made a playoff run this year. The Timberwolves made it to the NBA’s Western Conference Finals in the spring, falling to the Dallas Mavericks in five games.
