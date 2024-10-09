News & Politics

How to watch the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals

ESPN and ABC will air the best-of-five series.

By Eder Campuzano

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 9, 2024 at 1:36PM
After defeating the Connecticut Sun in the semifinals, the Lynx are headed to Brooklyn to face the New York Liberty. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Lynx are headed to Brooklyn.

Minnesota’s WNBA franchise is making its first championship series appearance in seven years following a 88-77 win over the Connecticut Sun. The No. 1-seeded New York Liberty will have home-court advantage for the first two games in the best-of-five contest.

Here’s how to watch:

Game 1: The Lynx play the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on Thursday. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ESPN will air the game.

Game 2: New York has home-court advantage again Sunday. Tip-off is at 2 p.m. ABC will air.

Game 3: The Lynx gain home-court advantage when the team hosts the Liberty at Target Center Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. ESPN will air the game.

Game 4: If neither team wins the series outright, Target Center hosts again at 7 p.m. Oct. 18. ESPN will air the game.

Game 5: The series returns to Brooklyn for a decisive game on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. ESPN will air.

The Lynx’s championship run marks the second time this year that a pro sports team from the North Star State will compete for a national title — the Minnesota Frost took home the inaugural Walter Cup in May. It’s also the second time a Minnesota basketball franchise has made a playoff run this year. The Timberwolves made it to the NBA’s Western Conference Finals in the spring, falling to the Dallas Mavericks in five games.

about the writer

Eder Campuzano

Reporter

Eder Campuzano is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune and lead writer of the Essential Minnesota newsletter.

See More

More from News & Politics

See More
Minneapolis

6 kids arrested after armed robbery spree, 2 stolen vehicle crashes in Minneapolis

card image

The suspects were boys and girls ages 11 to 14. Their arrests come less than a week after a 10-year-old was arrested in connection with buzzing playground with a stolen car.

News & Politics

Both directions of I-494 in Edina and Bloomington will close for the weekend

card image
News & Politics

Teen charged as an adult in Minneapolis ‘Nudieland’ shooting that killed 1, injured 6

card image