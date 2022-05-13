The Lynx, shorthanded after parting ways with Angel McCoughtry and Odyssey Sims on Thursday, added five players Friday on the eve of Saturday's game against the defending WNBA champion Chicago Sky.

Five-year WNBA veteran Moriah Jefferson was signed to a regular WNBA contract as was Evina Westbrook, who joined the team on a hardship contract Thursday.

Jefferson won four consecutive national titles while a point guard at UConn.

Three players— center Hannah Sjerven, forward Nikolina Milić and guard Yvonne Turner — got hardship contracts . All three had been with the Lynx at some point since camp opened.

The 5-6 Jefferson has played with Las Vegas, San Antonio and Dallas. She was in one game for the Wings this season before she was waived. Jefferson started 28 games last season in Dallas, averaging 5.4 points and 2.5 assists. After winning the Nancy Lieberman Award as the nation's top collegiate point guard, she was the second overall pick in the 2016 draft by San Antonio.

Milić and Turner have played all three games for the Lynx this season under hardship deals. Sjerven, from Rogers and the University of South Dakota, was the team's 28th pick in the draft this year and was cut after preseason.