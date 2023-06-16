9 p.m. at Los Angeles • Crypto.com Arena • ION

Lynx update: The Lynx (2-7) open a three-game road trip with their second meeting with Los Angeles in six days. ... On Sunday, the Lynx rallied for a 91-86 victory over the Sparks at Target Center. The Lynx trailed 83-72 with 3:36 remaining in the fourth quarter but finished the game on a 19-3 run. It is just the third time in franchise history that the Lynx have won a game after trailing by 10 or more points in the final five minutes. Napheesa Collier had 24 points and nine rebounds. ... The Lynx signed F Emily Engstler to a hardship contract on Wednesday. Engstler, who was the fourth overall pick in the 2022 WNBA draft, averaged 5.2 points and 5.2 rebounds last season for Indiana. She was waived by Indiana in April and played in two preseason games with Washington before being waived. ... F Aerial Powers (right ankle), rookie F Diamond Miller (right ankle sprain) and F Jessica Shepard (illness) are out. … The Lynx will play at Las Vegas on Sunday and return to Los Angeles to play the Sparks on Tuesday.

Los Angeles update: The Sparks (5-4) are back home after two road games. They defeated the Dallas Wings 79-61 on Wednesday in Texas. Dearica Hamby scored a season-high 23 points — 14 in the third quarter — to give the Sparks a 10-point lead going into the fourth quarter. ... Nneka Ogwumike scored 20 points — the fifth time in the past six games she's scored at least 20 points — for the Sparks. She scored 27 in the loss to the Lynx on Sunday. She also had two steals to tie Lindsay Whalen for 16th on the WNBA's career list with 501. ... F Chiney Ogwumike (foot) did not play Wednesday and is questionable for Friday. ... Former Lynx G Layshia Clarendon (foot) will be sidelined four to six weeks.