Lynx at Los Angeles Sparks

9 p.m. Wednesday, Crypto.com Arena

TV; radio: BSN-Extra; 100.3 FM, Lynx radio app.

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Opening bell: Having won two in a row and four of five, the Lynx (6-2) travel to Los Angeles (2-6) to play a Sparks team that has lost two consecutive and four of five. The Sparks lineup includes former Lynx guards Lexie Brown and Layshia Clarendon as well as highly regarded rookies Cameron Brink and Rikea Jackson. Brink, a post from Stanford, went second overall in the draft and Jackson fourth. Jackson (10.0) and Brink (8.8) are third and fourth, respectively, in rookie scoring. Lynx forward Napheesa Collier has three 20-point, 10-rebound performance in eight games this season, including her 24-point, 14-rebound game Sunday against Dallas.

Watch her: Sparks forward Dearica Hamby is off to a fast start, averaging career highs in scoring (20.9), rebounds (11.6), assists (3.6) and steals (1.8). The former two-time Sixth Woman of the Year has scored in double figures every game while getting double-doubles in six of eight.

Injuries: Lynx wing Diamond Miller (knee) is out. Clarendon (concussion protocol) missed the Sparks' last game, but could return. Post Azura Stevens (left arm) is out.

Forecast: The Lynx have won five consecutive games vs. the Sparks and nine of the past 10 dating back to their last meeting in the 2020 season. They will be favored to win, which would give the Lynx their best start since starting the 2017 season 9-0.