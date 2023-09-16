WNBA PLAYOFFS

Lynx at Connecticut

Round 1 • best-of-three • Connecticut leads 1-0

Game 1 Wednesday: Sun 90, Lynx 60

Game 2 Sunday: noon, Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn. (ESPN)

Game 3 Wednesday (if necessary): at Target Center, 7 p.m.

Lynx update: They will try to rebound from the worst playoff loss in franchise history. ... The Lynx went 1-3 against the Sun during the regular season, including an 87-83 win on July 30 at Connecticut. ... Kayla McBride scored 16 points and Napheesa Collier scored 14 points on Wednesday to pace the Lynx, who shot just 35 percent (21-of-60) from the field and committed 19 turnovers. ... G Lindsay Allen (thumb) and F Jessica Shepard (ankle) are doubtful.

Connecticut update: The Sun, who have nine of the past 10 meetings (dating to 2021) between the teams, set a franchise playoff record on Wednesday by making 16-of-30 three-point field goal attempts. ... DeWanna Bonner, who is in her 14th WNBA season, had 17 points and 15 rebounds. ... Alyssa Thomas contributed 15 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. Thomas led the league with 24 double-doubles during the regular season. ... Bernadett Határ, who has missed the past four games because of a knee injury, is questionable.