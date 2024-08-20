Lynx-Aces game preview: Radio-TV information, injury report, key statistics
The Lynx and Aces meet in Las Vegas on Wednesday night and back at Target Center on Friday.
Wednesday, 8:30 p.m., Michelob Ultra Arena, Mandalay Bay
TV, radio: ESPN, 100.3 FM
Opening bell: The Lynx (19-8) are coming off back-to-back victories over Washington after the Olympic break. The Aces (17-9) lost to Chicago going into the Olympic break, then lost at home to New York coming out of it. But they bounced back with an 87-71 victory over Los Angeles at home Sunday. The teams have split two games this season, with each team winning on the road.
Watch her: Lynx forward Napheesa Collier is coming off one of the best offensive games of her career. She made 13 of 16 shots in Saturday’s 99-83 victory over the Mystics, not missing a second-half shot. In two games since winning gold with the USA Olympic team, Collier has scored 47 points with 16 rebounds and seven assists.
Injuries: Neither team reports any injuries.
Forecast: This is the first of back-to-back games against the Aces; Minnesota will host the Aces on Friday. Given how important games are down the stretch, the Lynx need to win one of the next two games. It won’t be easy to duplicate their 100-86 victory in Las Vegas in June.
Olympic gold medalist Napheesa Collier returned from the Paris Games determined to get more shots.