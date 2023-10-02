Dorka Juhász and Diamond Miller of the Lynx were named to the WNBA's all-rookie team on Monday.

Indiana's Aliyah Boston was the unanimous choice for rookie of the year, getting all 60 votes from a panel of selectors, and headed the all-rookie team.

Also on the all-rookie team were Li Meng of Washington and Jordan Horston of Seattle.

Miller, a forward from Maryland who was the No. 2 pick in the draft behind Boston, led all rookies in free throw percentage (.792) and was second in scoring (12.1 points per game).

Juhász, a center who was the 16th overall pick from UConn, averaged 6.0 points and 6.5 rebounds.

Boston, who played collegiately at South Carolina, is the fifth unanimous rookie of the year in league history following A'ja Wilson (2018), Elena Delle Donne (2013), Tina Charles (2010) and Candace Parker (2008).

Juhász and Miller were also on the AP all-rookie team, which was named last week.