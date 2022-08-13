noon at Connecticut • Ch. 5

Lynx update: After a 96-69 loss to Seattle on Friday, the Lynx need a victory in Connecticut on Sunday and for either New York or Phoenix to lose to qualify for the WNBA playoffs for the 12th consecutive season. ... The Lynx are 0-2 against Connecticut this season and have lost four consecutive games to the Sun. Connecticut defeated the Lynx 94-84 and 86-79 in back-to-back games at Target Center last month. ... Lynx center Sylvia Fowles, who is fifth among current WNBA players in games played (407), grabbed 12 rebounds on Friday to pass Rebekkah Brunson as the leading rebounder in franchise history. Fowles is six rebounds away from becoming the first player in league history with 4,000 career rebounds.

Connecticut update: Connecticut (24-11) clinched the No. 3 seed for the playoffs with a 93-69 victory over the Sparks on Thursday in Los Angeles. Las Vegas (25-10) and Chicago (25-10) both hold tiebreakers over the Sun. ... DeWanna Bonner, who is in her 13th WNBA season, is fourth among active WNBA players in games played (421). She is averaging 13.6 points per game. ... Jonquel Jones leads the Sun in scoring (14.7 points per game) and is tied for third in the league in rebounding (8.7). In the victory over the Sparks, she recorded her 268th career block to pass Taj McWilliams-Franklin for the most in franchise history. ... Bria Hartley suffered a torn ACL in the game against the Lynx on July 24.