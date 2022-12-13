The Lynx promoted Clare Duwelius to general manager Tuesday, making her the fourth GM in team history.

Cheryl Reeve, the Lynx coach, got a five-year contract extension and moved from GM to president of basketball operations in November.

Brian Agler (1999-2002), Roger Griffith (2003-17) and Reeve (2017-22) were the team's previous general managers.

Duwelius, who had been the team's assistant GM for five seasons, will be in her 10th year with the Lynx in 2023. She started in 2014 as basketball operations coordinator, moved to operations manager in 2016 and assistant GM in 2018. A native of Des Moines, she played basketball at Wayne State and has an MBA from Southwest Minnesota State.