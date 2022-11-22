Natalie Achonwa, who spent the last two WNBA seasons as the Minnesota Lynx's backup to retiring center Sylvia Fowles, announced on social media that she is pregnant.

The announcement came on Achonwa's 30th birthday. Along with an ultrasound of the baby were the words, "Adding new teammate 2023.''

"On behalf of the Lynx players, coaches and staff, I want to share a heartfelt congratulations to Natalie and her family,'' Lynx coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve said in a statement released by the team. "Being a parent is an exceptional joy and we with Natalie a healthy pregnancy.''

Achonwa was scheduled to enter the final season of a three-year free agency contract she signed in 2021, at a salary of $155,100.

The ninth overall pick in the 2014 draft by Indiana, Achonwa is a three-time Olympian with Canada Basketball. The 6-4 Notre Dame alum averaged 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 15.1 minutes per game last season.

This news makes adding a true post player to the Lynx roster another priority for the team. Fowles retired after last season.