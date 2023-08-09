The Lynx never trailed Tuesday at Chicago, but their 88-79 victory wasn't as easy as that might sound.

As an 11-point lead whittled to three after three quarters, the Lynx scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter. Their 12-point lead cut to four with 62 seconds left, the Lynx finished strong to end their own two-game losing streak and end the Sky's three-game winning streak.

Leading the way was Napheesa Collier, who scored 29 points on 10-for-18 shooting. She scored 11 consecutive Lynx points at one point in the third quarter. And it was her consecutive buckets — after Aerial Powers opened the fourth with a three-pointers — that put the Lynx (14-15) up 10, early in the fourth.

Chicago (12-16) had scored 104 points in each game during their winning streak, the most prolific three-game scoring streak in Sky franchise history.

Tuesday they scored 79 on 42.1% shooting, with the Lynx enjoying a 21-4 edge on points from the free-throw line.

Jessica Shepard, playing an impressive 36 minutes, scored 17 points with seven rebounds and five assists. Kayla McBride scored 13, including a three-pointer with 4:03 left that kept the Lynx lead at 10.

Chicago was led by Kahleah Copper's 23 points. Courtney Williams scored 12. Elizabeth Williams scored 18 with nine rebounds.

The Lynx shot better than 57% in the first quarter, ending it on a 10-3 run to go up seven entering the second. Minnesota held the Sky under 40%. But the Sky, led by Copper, hit four of seven threes in the quarter to stay close to the Lynx.

With Nikolina Milic effective off the bench, the Lynx pushed their lead to 11 on her three-pointer with 2:15 left in the quarter that put Minneosta up 42-31.

Collier spent much of the rest of the half on the bench with three fouls, and the Sky finished the half 7-3 to pull within 45-38.

The Lynx shot 51.6% in the first half to Chicago's 37.5.

For much of the third quarter, it was the Collier show. After her 11points, Minnesota pushed to an 11-point lead on two free throws by Shepard with 3:53 left. But Collier also picked up her fourth foul and had to sit.

The result: Chicago ended the quarter on a 13-5 run, cutting that 11-point lead to three, 65-62, entering the fourth.