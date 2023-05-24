9 p.m. at Phoenix • BSN, Amazon Prime Video

Lynx update: They are 0-2 after an 83-77 loss to Atlanta on Tuesday at Target Center. The Lynx have won their past 10 games against the Mercury in Arizona. ... The Lynx were 4-0 against the Mercury last season, including 118-107 and 100-88 victories at Target Center. Overall, the Lynx won six consecutive games — and 12 of the past 14 — against the Mercury. ... Aeriel Powers had career highs of 35 points and 13 rebounds in the 118-107 victory last season. ... Napheesa Collier had 20 points on Tuesday, after scoring 17 points in the season opener on Friday.

Mercury update: Phoenix (0-2) had only nine healthy players available for its season opener last week, but one of them was Brittney Griner. In her first WNBA games since 2021 after serving nearly 10 months in Russian detention on drug-related charges, Griner scored 18 and 27 points. She is shooting 73% from the field. ... Diana Taurasi, who will turn 41 on June 11 and is in her 19th WNBA season, is averaging 15.5 points but shooting just 28% from the field. ... G Moriah Jefferson, who was with the Lynx last season, is starting. ... Former Gopher Kadi Sissoko, who was a third-round draft choice, is on the Phoenix roster. ... Sophie Cunningham, who sat out the opener, played Sunday. Megan Gustafson is day-to-day with a foot injury and Shey Peddy (Achilles) is out. G Skylar Diggins-Smith is on maternity leave.