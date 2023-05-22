Minnesota lawmakers were set to pass an 844-page "billosaurus" Monday that leans on a $17.5 billion budget surplus to expand medical, dental and child care benefits while also pursuing strategies to rein in rising health care costs.

The $6.2 billion two-year health and human services budget included priorities for a legislature controlled for the first time in a decade by the DFL, including increasing reimbursement rates and removing barriers to abortion services. Plans to dramatically increase access to MinnesotaCare were delayed by a year, but the legislation extended the public health program to as many as 40,000 undocumented children and adults.

Republicans gave the bill its Jurassic nickname because of its historic size, but its lead sponsor, Sen. Melissa Wiklund, DFL-Bloomington, said "it's also large in terms of the impact it's going to have on Minnesotans all across the state."

The senator highlighted a 3% and inflation-adjusted boost in payment rates for mental health providers, funding for a suicide hotline, and a recalculation of state child care subsidies that will allow families to access 75% of the child care facilities in their communities.

"This will be a gamechanger for families," she said.

The Senate passed the bill on a 34-32 vote Monday afternoon and the House is expected to pass it on the final day of the legislative session.

In an ode to pop-culture, Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, mentioned man-eating dinosaurs, bank robberies by Jesse James and the "cone of silence" in the TV show Get Smart as he railed against the lack of public testimony on the final, compromise legislation. Wiklund and Rep. Tina Liebling, DFL-Rochester, led efforts to iron out differences between the original House and Senate versions of the budget — with the final version publicly released late Sunday.

"Seems like it should be decided by more than two people in a room," Abeler said.

The bill repeals long-standing abortion restrictions, including an informed consent rule, a 24-hour waiting period, and a requirement that an abortion after the first trimester be performed in a hospital setting. The bill also eliminates some state-mandated reporting on abortions each year.

A Ramsey County judge struck down many of the restrictions last summer, but Liebling said it was important to remove them from state lawbooks because they "were put in there to chip away at abortion rights, to demonize doctors, to put an image in people's minds that was never the truth."

Republicans criticized the actions as an overreach in response to the Supreme Court's overturn of Roe v. Wade, especially after Democrats earlier in the session codified abortion rights into state law and and provided some protections for patients traveling to Minnesota for access.

"The Democrats have come back in this bill and changed all of our state laws and all of the protections that are in there," said Sen. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa.

The legislation was good news for Mayo Clinic, which had threatened to relocate a billion-dollar expansion over a proposal to create a health care affordability board that would set growth targets for Minnesota hospitals and penalize those that exceeded them.

The board is being replaced by a new center within the Minnesota Department of Health that will analyze the causes of escalating health care costs but won't have authority to fine or penalize high-cost providers.

Mayo also was exempted from separate legislation that would require hospitals to use committees of administrators, nurses and other providers to set nurse staffing levels. Final debate on that legislation was scheduled later on Monday.

The health and human services bill includes research of long COVID and support of people suffering from the post-pandemic condition. It also prevents copays and other forms of cost-sharing for tobacco cessation services and prevention or treatment of HIV infections. A coverage expansion of infertility treatment did not make the final version of the bill.

Plans to create a public option and make MinnesotaCare available beyond its current income limits were delayed for at least a year in order to first study the economic impact of such an expansion. A plan for the state to take direct control of pharmacy benefits for people on state health plans was delayed as well for further study.

Abeler criticized the bill as a scattering of "one off" projects rather than a comprehensive plan to use the state's surplus to improve the state's health care system. He faulted the lack of "rebasing" to adjust payment rates from state health plans to hospitals that are financially struggling across Minnesota. The planned MinnesotaCare expansions will increase the number of patients with public insurance, putting more pressure on hospitals.

"When everything is a priority … nothing is a priority," he said.

Wiklund countered that the bill helps hospitals and health care providers in other ways. State coverage of recuperative care services will give hospitals more options for discharging patients and preventing overcrowding in their inpatient units and emergency rooms. MinnesotaCare expansion will encourage undocumented people to seek care before their health problems reach costly, crisis levels, she added.

"They don't wait until an emergency situation," she said, "where health care is more expensive."

Staff writer Briana Bierschbach contributed to this report.