Minnesota law trampled horse massage instructor’s free speech, judge ruled

Bobbi Taylor, Mox’s attorney, argued that Armstrong Equine Massage is smaller than the types of fraudulent programs that the Private School Act is meant to restrict, such as “diploma mills,” or unaccredited institutions that offer degrees with little or no coursework in exchange for a fee. Mox doesn’t grant degrees or keep transcripts, and she has only a handful of students per class, unlike the schools described in the state’s law, Taylor said. She compared Mox’s courses to other forms of instruction meant to teach specific skills, such as modeling or fitness teacher programs, which are exempt from such regulation.