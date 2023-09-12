The state's interactive MinnesotaWorks.net jobs board was hacked this week, prompting Minnesota's employment officials to warn jobseekers their personal information may have been obtained by unauthorized users.

It is not clear how many people's information was hacked.

But in a note to jobseekers this week, state officials confirmed receiving reports of "suspicious communications" from individuals claiming to be representatives of an approved employer on the state's MinnesotaWorks.net website.

When the state contacted the employer, it confirmed that the individual or individuals were actually not employees.

While there are no signs the stolen information has been misused to date, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) officials said.

"A recent data security incident may have resulted in unauthorized access of jobseekers' contact information such as physical addresses, email addresses and phone numbers," they said in a statement.

DEED said it immediately revoked the hacker's access to the website; notified an undisclosed number of jobseekers about the incident; and issued advice on what steps website users could take to protect their personal information and prevent identity theft.

In its letter to jobseekers who used the website to apply for jobs, DEED said the hackers might ask for additional private information and not to respond to those communications.

"If you receive any suspicious request for private information about yourself, please remain careful about what information you share," the letter said.

People affected by the data breach or who have questions can contact the state at CareerForce@state.mn.us.

Those impacted by the data breach are also instructed to regularly check their credit reports, which are kept by the three consumer-credit reporting agencies. Copies may be obtained by contacting www.annualcreditreport.com or by calling (877) 322-8228.

DEED suggested jobseekers look for any unfamiliar transactions or accounts on the reports. Oddities or violations can be reported by calling the phone number listed on the credit report or by contacting the Federal Trade Commission at www.consumer.gov/idtheft/.

DEED said it is working to improve how it verifies employer representatives on MinnesotaWorks.net and is working on security technology upgrades and other precautions "to prevent future data incidents."

The DEED jobs board breach is the latest of several cyber attacks to hit the state just this year.

In May, hackers breached databases within the Minnesota Department of Education as part of a global cyber-security attack involving the global MOVEit software that is regularly used by businesses and government agencies.

In July, hackers breached the University of Minnesota's databases to illegally access roughly 7 million social security numbers dating back to the 1980s.

The Minneapolis Public Schools system was hit by a massive cyber attack in February. Last week, St. Paul Public Schools announced it was similarly hit by a massive data breach that also affects thousands of individuals and also appears to date back to February.

Minnesota, and local governments are increasingly teaming up with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Trade Commission to investigate hacking incidents and alert the public to beware of nefarious emails and phishing scams that get unsuspecting users to download viruses onto computers.