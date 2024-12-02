The Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center has begun construction on affordable apartments for unhoused people.
Minnesota Indian Resource Center starts affordable housing project in Minneapolis
The $14.1 million project in the city’s Ventura Village neighborhood project will create 24 units for rent intended for people with no housing.
By Grace Henrie
Located in Minneapolis’ Ventura Village neighborhood, the center will be renovated to create 24 single units, each with a private bathroom and kitchenette according to Ruth Buffalo, CEO and president of the center. Tenants will pay rent, but it will be affordable, as the program will be supported by Low-Income Housing Tax Credits. Four units will be designated for individuals with disabilities.
The center focuses on assisting American Indian women but will not turn anyone away, Buffalo said.
The site, on the corner of 15th Avenue S. and E. 24th Street, currently operates as a drop-in center where unsheltered people can access food, showers and a place to sleep. Buffalo added it also provides resources for mental health, traditional health, education and family support.
According to the Minnesota Interagency Council on Homelessness, American Indians make up 11% of the statewide homeless population and face one of the greatest disparities among those experiencing homelessness.
“It’s unfortunate to see our Native unsheltered relatives are overrepresented on the streets,” Buffalo said.
The project is expected to be completed by July 2025 and is projected to cost approximately $14.1 million. UnitedHealth Group is providing $9.4 million through a partnership with the Minnesota Equity Fund.
“Everybody’s doing their best to be a good relative, a good ancestor, to help our unsheltered relatives live a good, healthy, long life,” Buffalo said.
Grace Henrie is a University of Minnesota student on assignment with the Star Tribune.
