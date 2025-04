Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Monday, April 14

Eden Prairie midfielder Braden Cole (4), right, shoots while being defended by East Ridge defender Aiden Huseboe (1) during a boys lacrosse game between Eden Prairie and East Ridge during the East vs. West Showdown at White Bear Lake Area High School in White Bear Lake, Minn. on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Eden Prairie won the game 9-8. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)