The Eagles’ move wasn’t quite as significant as White Bear Lake’s. The unranked Bears (2-0) find themselves in the No. 11 position thanks to an impressive 6-2 victory over Class 4A defending state champion East Ridge. The Raptors come in at No. 12. The ever-loaded Suburban East Conference has five teams in the top 13 spots; No. 6 Mounds View and No. 13 Stillwater are the other two.