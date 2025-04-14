The state’s best shined the first week of the season while those next in line took at least one on the chin.
Three of Class 4A’s top teams — Wayzata, Minnetonka and Cretin-Derham Hall — won both of their games, and they hold the top three spots in the Minnesota Star Tribune Top 25 statewide baseball rankings.
Class 3A defending state champion Totino-Grace showed it’s not taking anything for granted, winning its first four games and climbing from No. 15 to No. 4.
The Eagles’ move wasn’t quite as significant as White Bear Lake’s. The unranked Bears (2-0) find themselves in the No. 11 position thanks to an impressive 6-2 victory over Class 4A defending state champion East Ridge. The Raptors come in at No. 12. The ever-loaded Suburban East Conference has five teams in the top 13 spots; No. 6 Mounds View and No. 13 Stillwater are the other two.
A young and talented group at Chaska (1-0) rounds out the top five.
Schools are Class 4A unless noted. Records are through Saturday.
1. Wayzata (2-0) Last week: No. 1
2. Minnetonka (2-0) Last week: No. 3