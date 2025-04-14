High Schools

Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide high school baseball ranking

Totino-Grace made a big move, winning four games and rising to No. 4 behind three Class 4A powers.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 14, 2025 at 1:00PM
Totino-Grace, which celebrated a state championship last season, is 4-0 this season. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The state’s best shined the first week of the season while those next in line took at least one on the chin.

Three of Class 4A’s top teams — Wayzata, Minnetonka and Cretin-Derham Hall — won both of their games, and they hold the top three spots in the Minnesota Star Tribune Top 25 statewide baseball rankings.

Class 3A defending state champion Totino-Grace showed it’s not taking anything for granted, winning its first four games and climbing from No. 15 to No. 4.

The Eagles’ move wasn’t quite as significant as White Bear Lake’s. The unranked Bears (2-0) find themselves in the No. 11 position thanks to an impressive 6-2 victory over Class 4A defending state champion East Ridge. The Raptors come in at No. 12. The ever-loaded Suburban East Conference has five teams in the top 13 spots; No. 6 Mounds View and No. 13 Stillwater are the other two.

A young and talented group at Chaska (1-0) rounds out the top five.

Schools are Class 4A unless noted. Records are through Saturday.

1. Wayzata (2-0) Last week: No. 1

2. Minnetonka (2-0) Last week: No. 3

3. Cretin-Derham Hall (2-0) Last week: No. 4

4. Totino-Grace (4-0, 3A) Last week: No. 15

5. Chaska (1-0) Last week: No. 10

Related Coverage

High Schools

High school baseball: Familiar names rise to top of inaugural Minnesota Top 25

High Schools

High school baseball: 15 teams to watch this season

High Schools

Meet 35 high school baseball players to watch this spring

6. Mounds View (2-1) Last week: No. 5

7. Farmington (4-1): Last week: No. 6

8. Andover (2-1): Last week: No. 14

9. Prior Lake (2-1) Last week: No. 7

10. Shakopee (2-1) Last week: No. 8

11. White Bear Lake (2-0) Last week: not ranked

12. East Ridge (2-1) Last week: No. 11

13. Stillwater (1-2) Last week: No. 2

14. Blaine (3-0) Last week: not ranked

15. Champlin Park (3-1) Last week: No. 13

16. Waconia (0-1) Last week: No. 12

17. Little Falls (3-0, 3A) Last week: No. 17

18. Mahtomedi (2-1, 3A) Last week: No. 18

19. Rockford (2-0, 2A) Last week: No. 19

20. Perham (2-0, 2A) Last week: No. 20

21. Duluth Marshall (1-0, 2A) Last week: No. 21

22. Esko (2-0, 2A) Last week: No. 22

23. Mankato East (2-1, 3A) Last week: No. 16

24. Maple Grove (3-2) Last week: No. 9

25. Lakeville South (3-0) Last week: not ranked

about the writer

about the writer

Ron Haggstrom

Prep Sports Reporter

See Moreicon

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

High school baseball: A Class 3A team joins the 4A crowd atop the Minnesota Top 25

card image

Totino-Grace won four games and stands No. 4 behind big-class powers Wayzata, Minnetonka and Cretin-Derham Hall.

High Schools

Boys lacrosse: Minnesota's top teams test their skills against each other in East vs. West Showdown

card image

High Schools

High school sports: Scores and results for Saturday, April 12

Champlin Park's Parker Kahlstorf hit a ball off the fairway on the 4th hole during the Minnesota PGA Senior Showcase boys' high school golf tournament held at Bunker Hills, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Coon Rapids, MN. ] ELIZABETH FLORES • liz.flores@startribune.com