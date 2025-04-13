Twenty of Minnesota’s top boys lacrosse programs descended upon White Bear Lake on Saturday for the second annual East vs. West Showdown.
Only three days into the spring season, the curtain-raising contests carried the feel of postseason clashes. Six preseason top-10 teams competed on the Bears’ turf field, providing early glimpses of established stars and new contributors.
The 20 squads have their entire seasons in front of them, but the matchups held significant implications for the state rankings of the Minnesota State High School Boys Lacrosse Coaches Association.
Here’s how the state’s preeminent teams fared Saturday in matchups pitting teams from the east metro against teams from the west side:
No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret’s 13, No. 6 White Bear Lake 4
The Red Knights lost significant talent to graduation following the 2024 season, including four of their five leading scorers. Still, the defending state champions scored nine first-half goals in their victory over the Bears.
“The standard is still the standard,” Benilde-St. Margaret’s coach Giuseppe Palermo said. “The job they did is showing now with this new group.”
Midfielder Holton Vanderlinde scored five goals Saturday. Last season, Vanderlinde had 19 goals and 12 assists, finding his footing amid the program’s third state title run in the past four years.
Now, Palermo expects his junior captain to play a central role in Benilde-St. Margaret’s quest for a repeat.