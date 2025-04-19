High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Friday, April 18

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 19, 2025 at 4:31AM
Eden Prairie midfielder Braden Cole (4) shoots during a boys lacrosse game between Eden Prairie and East Ridge during the East vs. West Showdown at White Bear Lake Area High School in White Bear Lake, Minn. on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Eden Prairie won the game 9-8. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Badminton

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• North 5, Southwest 2

Baseball

METRO EAST

• Simley 10, North St. Paul 6

• Two Rivers 10, Hastings 0

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Blaine 4, Anoka 1

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Apple Valley 9, Lakeville North 8

• Prior Lake 7, Burnsville 0

• Shakopee 7, Rosemount 5

SUBURBAN EAST

• Cretin-Derham Hall 5, Roseville 0

• East Ridge 8, Irondale 4

• Mounds View 9, Forest Lake 2

• White Bear Lake 8, Stillwater 1

• Woodbury 11, Park of Cottage Grove 9

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Chanhassen 7, Champlin Park 2

• Duluth Denfeld 8, Chisago Lakes 2

• Edina 16, St. Louis Park 4

• Hopkins 12, Osseo 4

• Minnetonka 6, Moorhead 4

• Richfield 9, Mpls. Roosevelt 1

• Sartell 14, Buffalo 4

• St. Croix Prep 6, Hayfield 2

• St. Paul Harding 16, Mpls. North 6

• Waconia 6, Eden Prairie 4

MINNESOTA

• Cleveland 14, Medford 2

• Duluth East 14, Cloquet 5

• La Crescent-Hokah 8, Rushford-Peterson 2

• Mankato West 5, St. Peter 0

• Mesabi East 14, Chisholm 3

• Superior (Wis.) 18, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 8

Lacrosse • boys

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Edina 13, Maple Grove 3

• Farmington 11, Rochester 2

• Mahtomedi 14, Eagan 1

• Mankato 8, Minneapolis 6

• Orono 10, Shakopee 9

• St. Paul/Two Rivers 7, Waconia 6

MINNESOTA

• Moorhead 7, Hermantown/Proctor 1

Lacrosse • girls

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Buffalo 13, Moorhead 5

• Edina 18, Shakopee 9

• Park of Cottage Grove 14, Simley 3

• Rosemount 14, Orono 12

• St. Croix Prep 16, Bloomington Kennedy/Burnsville 1

• St. Louis Park 18, Osseo/Park Center 10

Softball

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Farmington 12, Apple Valley 0

• Rosemount 2, Shakopee 1

ST. PAUL CITY

• Como Park/Johnson 18, Harding 8

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Bloomington Jefferson 5, Blaine 1

• Bloomington Kennedy 14, Burnsville 8

• Brainerd 8, Anoka 1

• Chanhassen 6, Prior Lake 1

• Eden Prairie 4, Waconia 1

• Edina 11, St. Anthony 9

• Hastings 8, Eastview 0

• Irondale 14, Park Center 0

• Mankato East 6, Maple Grove 1

• Orono 20, Blake 0

• Stillwater 4, Centennial 2

MINNESOTA

• Duluth East 6, Silver Bay 1

Tennis • boys

METROPOLITAN AREA

• St. Paul Como Park 5, Spring Lake Park 1

• St. Paul Harding 6, Simley 1

Track and field • boys

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Wayzata 76, Rosemount 69

ST. LOUIS PARK INVITE

• Mpls. Washburn 104, St. Louis Park 92, Mpls. Southwest 47, Hopkins 14

TWO RIVERS INVITATIONAL

• Two Rivers 62, Hastings 53, Richfield 36, East Ridge 32, Mpls. Roosevelt 26, Simley 23, South St. Paul 10, Cooper 8, St. Paul Como Park 5

Track and field • girls

ST. LOUIS PARK INVITE

• Mpls. Washburn 127, St. Louis Park 57, Hopkins 42, Mpls. Southwest 30

TWO RIVERS INVITATIONAL

• Two Rivers 69, Owatonna 58, Hastings 38, South St. Paul 32, Simley 24.5, East Ridge 19, Richfield 15.5, Mpls. Roosevelt 8, St. Paul Como Park 2

Volleyball • boys

METROPOLITAN AREA

• North St. Paul def. White Bear Lake, 25-14, 25-18, 25-23

EASTVIEW TOURNAMENT

• Andover def. Mpls. Washburn, 23-25, 25-19, 15-11

• Bemidji def. St. Paul Harding, 23-25, 25-16, 15-6

• Bloomington Jefferson def. Mpls. Washburn, 25-12, 25-10

• Eastview def. Farmington, 25-13, 25-20

• Eastview def. Park of Cottage Grove, 25-11, 25-7

• Maple Grove def. Farmington, 25-17, 29-31, 18-16

• Maple Grove def. Park of C.G., 25-18, 25-21

• Rosemount def. Eagan, 25-21, 26-24

• Rosemount def. Mounds View, 27-25, 25-11

• Shakopee def. St. Paul Harding, 25-16, 25-16

