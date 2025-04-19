Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Friday, April 18

Badminton
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• North 5, Southwest 2
Baseball
METRO EAST
• Simley 10, North St. Paul 6
• Two Rivers 10, Hastings 0
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Blaine 4, Anoka 1
SOUTH SUBURBAN
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
• Apple Valley 9, Lakeville North 8
• Prior Lake 7, Burnsville 0
• Shakopee 7, Rosemount 5
SUBURBAN EAST
• Cretin-Derham Hall 5, Roseville 0
• East Ridge 8, Irondale 4
• Mounds View 9, Forest Lake 2
• White Bear Lake 8, Stillwater 1
• Woodbury 11, Park of Cottage Grove 9
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Chanhassen 7, Champlin Park 2
• Duluth Denfeld 8, Chisago Lakes 2
• Edina 16, St. Louis Park 4
• Hopkins 12, Osseo 4
• Minnetonka 6, Moorhead 4
• Richfield 9, Mpls. Roosevelt 1
• Sartell 14, Buffalo 4
• St. Croix Prep 6, Hayfield 2
• St. Paul Harding 16, Mpls. North 6
• Waconia 6, Eden Prairie 4
MINNESOTA
• Cleveland 14, Medford 2
• Duluth East 14, Cloquet 5
• La Crescent-Hokah 8, Rushford-Peterson 2
• Mankato West 5, St. Peter 0
• Mesabi East 14, Chisholm 3
• Superior (Wis.) 18, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 8
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Edina 13, Maple Grove 3
• Farmington 11, Rochester 2
• Mahtomedi 14, Eagan 1
• Mankato 8, Minneapolis 6
• Orono 10, Shakopee 9
• St. Paul/Two Rivers 7, Waconia 6
MINNESOTA
• Moorhead 7, Hermantown/Proctor 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Buffalo 13, Moorhead 5
• Edina 18, Shakopee 9
• Park of Cottage Grove 14, Simley 3
• Rosemount 14, Orono 12
• St. Croix Prep 16, Bloomington Kennedy/Burnsville 1
• St. Louis Park 18, Osseo/Park Center 10
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Farmington 12, Apple Valley 0
• Rosemount 2, Shakopee 1
ST. PAUL CITY
• Como Park/Johnson 18, Harding 8
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Bloomington Jefferson 5, Blaine 1
• Bloomington Kennedy 14, Burnsville 8
• Brainerd 8, Anoka 1
• Chanhassen 6, Prior Lake 1
• Eden Prairie 4, Waconia 1
• Edina 11, St. Anthony 9
• Hastings 8, Eastview 0
• Irondale 14, Park Center 0
• Mankato East 6, Maple Grove 1
• Orono 20, Blake 0
• Stillwater 4, Centennial 2
MINNESOTA
• Duluth East 6, Silver Bay 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• St. Paul Como Park 5, Spring Lake Park 1
• St. Paul Harding 6, Simley 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Wayzata 76, Rosemount 69
ST. LOUIS PARK INVITE
• Mpls. Washburn 104, St. Louis Park 92, Mpls. Southwest 47, Hopkins 14
TWO RIVERS INVITATIONAL
• Two Rivers 62, Hastings 53, Richfield 36, East Ridge 32, Mpls. Roosevelt 26, Simley 23, South St. Paul 10, Cooper 8, St. Paul Como Park 5
ST. LOUIS PARK INVITE
• Mpls. Washburn 127, St. Louis Park 57, Hopkins 42, Mpls. Southwest 30
TWO RIVERS INVITATIONAL
• Two Rivers 69, Owatonna 58, Hastings 38, South St. Paul 32, Simley 24.5, East Ridge 19, Richfield 15.5, Mpls. Roosevelt 8, St. Paul Como Park 2
METROPOLITAN AREA
• North St. Paul def. White Bear Lake, 25-14, 25-18, 25-23
EASTVIEW TOURNAMENT
• Andover def. Mpls. Washburn, 23-25, 25-19, 15-11
• Bemidji def. St. Paul Harding, 23-25, 25-16, 15-6
• Bloomington Jefferson def. Mpls. Washburn, 25-12, 25-10
• Eastview def. Farmington, 25-13, 25-20
• Eastview def. Park of Cottage Grove, 25-11, 25-7
• Maple Grove def. Farmington, 25-17, 29-31, 18-16
• Maple Grove def. Park of C.G., 25-18, 25-21
• Rosemount def. Eagan, 25-21, 26-24
• Rosemount def. Mounds View, 27-25, 25-11
• Shakopee def. St. Paul Harding, 25-16, 25-16
