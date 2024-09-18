Meet seven underrated players to watch as Minnesota high school girls volleyball conference play shifts into high gear

As we reach the halfway mark of the 2024 girls volleyball regular season, seven players who flew under the radar last year are now sitting atop statistical leaderboards — and are making a name for themselves.
The list covers players in Kittson County and East Grand Forks in the northwestern corner of the state, Moorhead, Two Harbors and South St. Paul.
These newcomers are also central to their teams’ success.
Here are seven players to watch as conference play in Minnesota shifts into high gear.
Middle hitter, Kittson County Central
In the Northern Lights conference, junior Kaydence White has helped Kittson County Central start 10-1 and reach the No. 10 spot in the Class 1A state rankings. The 6-foot middle hitter has amassed 143 kills and 25 blocks so far with a season-best 19 kills against East Grand Forks on Sept. 5.
The Bearcats didn’t have to say goodbye to any seniors after finishing 22-10 in 2023 and are looking to reach the state tournament for the first time since 2014.
Outside hitter/middle hitter, Moorhead
A versatile senior outside and middle hitter, Horan already has 164 kills for the 8-2 Moorhead Spuds. Horan finished with 300 kills last season for the Class 4A, Section 8 team that finished 17-12 last year and has been to state 25 times but not since 2019.
Moorhead coach Amber Fugleberg called Horan a dynamic six-rotation player who, with four years of varsity play, “has really developed into a leadership role this season.”
Setter, Moorhead
Responsible for teeing up Horan and the Spuds’ offensive attack, Bogenreif has 319 assists through 10 matches. Fugleberg said Bogenreif is a strong competitor who “brings a calm presence to the court” as the setter in a 5-1 offensive scheme.
Middle hitter, Ely
Coming off back-to-back Class 1A state tournament appearances, the Timberwolves have a dominant defender in middle hitter Kallberg. The 5-foot-10 sophomore had 35 blocks last year and already has 30 blocks and 70 digs in Ely’s 11-0 season.
Setter, East Grand Forks
Marcott, a 5-foot-6 setter, has already collected 475 assists for her team this fall, running a one-setter offense. Those assists come, in part, by setting up her twin sister and outside hitter, Ellie. Emma recorded 490 assists in the Green Wave’s 23-7 season last year.
“Emma can deliver the ball where every hitter wants it. She is so quick, she gets to every ball and gives us an opportunity to attack,” East Grand Forks coach Paula Devine said. “Her work ethic and leadership are above reproach.”
East Grand Forks (12-4) is looking for its first trip to state out of Class 2A, Section 8.
Defensive specialist, Two Harbors
The sophomore has recorded 244 digs to help Two Harbors start 11-1. Hurd has had two 34-dig performances — a season high — for the Class 2A, Section 7 team that last went to state in 1998.
“I’m consistently blown away at Alicia’s willingness to go for it,” Two Harbors coach Carley Dole said. “She’s the type of player you wish you had five more of.”
Outside hitter, South St. Paul
The Packers (14-5) have a dangerous serve in 6-foot senior outside hitter Panagiotopoulos, who has recorded 46 aces this season — not to mention 224 kills.
“She’s leading us in kills, digs and aces, so on any given night, she’s comfortable putting the team on her back and fighting for every point,” South St. Paul coach Tyler LaRose said.
The Ferris State commit and four-year team captain earned Metro East All-Conference honors last season after finishing with a school-record 471 kills and 84 aces and leading the team to its best season since 2002. The team finished 14-18 in 2023 and earned its first section win.
