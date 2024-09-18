High Schools

Meet seven underrated players to watch as Minnesota high school girls volleyball conference play shifts into high gear

The list covers players in Kittson County and East Grand Forks in the northwestern corner of the state, Moorhead, Two Harbors and South St. Paul.

By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 18, 2024 at 4:45PM
Six-foot South St. Paul outside hitter Alaina Panagiotopoulos scores over the Mahtomedi defenders on Tuesday. (Jerry Holt)

As we reach the halfway mark of the 2024 girls volleyball regular season, seven players who flew under the radar last year are now sitting atop statistical leaderboards — and are making a name for themselves.

These newcomers are also central to their teams’ success.

Here are seven players to watch as conference play in Minnesota shifts into high gear.

Kaydence White

Middle hitter, Kittson County Central

In the Northern Lights conference, junior Kaydence White has helped Kittson County Central start 10-1 and reach the No. 10 spot in the Class 1A state rankings. The 6-foot middle hitter has amassed 143 kills and 25 blocks so far with a season-best 19 kills against East Grand Forks on Sept. 5.

The Bearcats didn’t have to say goodbye to any seniors after finishing 22-10 in 2023 and are looking to reach the state tournament for the first time since 2014.

Annie Horan

Outside hitter/middle hitter, Moorhead

A versatile senior outside and middle hitter, Horan already has 164 kills for the 8-2 Moorhead Spuds. Horan finished with 300 kills last season for the Class 4A, Section 8 team that finished 17-12 last year and has been to state 25 times but not since 2019.

Moorhead coach Amber Fugleberg called Horan a dynamic six-rotation player who, with four years of varsity play, “has really developed into a leadership role this season.”

Madden Bogenreif

Setter, Moorhead

Responsible for teeing up Horan and the Spuds’ offensive attack, Bogenreif has 319 assists through 10 matches. Fugleberg said Bogenreif is a strong competitor who “brings a calm presence to the court” as the setter in a 5-1 offensive scheme.

Clockwise from top left: Madden Bogenreif, setter, Moorhead; Annie Horan, outside hitter/middle hitter, Moorhead; Kaydence White, middle hitter, Kittson County Central; Emma Marcott, setter, East Grand Forks. (Provided)

Audrey Kallberg

Middle hitter, Ely

Coming off back-to-back Class 1A state tournament appearances, the Timberwolves have a dominant defender in middle hitter Kallberg. The 5-foot-10 sophomore had 35 blocks last year and already has 30 blocks and 70 digs in Ely’s 11-0 season.

Emma Marcott

Setter, East Grand Forks

Marcott, a 5-foot-6 setter, has already collected 475 assists for her team this fall, running a one-setter offense. Those assists come, in part, by setting up her twin sister and outside hitter, Ellie. Emma recorded 490 assists in the Green Wave’s 23-7 season last year.

“Emma can deliver the ball where every hitter wants it. She is so quick, she gets to every ball and gives us an opportunity to attack,” East Grand Forks coach Paula Devine said. “Her work ethic and leadership are above reproach.”

East Grand Forks (12-4) is looking for its first trip to state out of Class 2A, Section 8.

Alicia Hurd

Defensive specialist, Two Harbors

The sophomore has recorded 244 digs to help Two Harbors start 11-1. Hurd has had two 34-dig performances — a season high — for the Class 2A, Section 7 team that last went to state in 1998.

“I’m consistently blown away at Alicia’s willingness to go for it,” Two Harbors coach Carley Dole said. “She’s the type of player you wish you had five more of.”

Alaina Panagiotopoulos

Outside hitter, South St. Paul

The Packers (14-5) have a dangerous serve in 6-foot senior outside hitter Panagiotopoulos, who has recorded 46 aces this season — not to mention 224 kills.

“She’s leading us in kills, digs and aces, so on any given night, she’s comfortable putting the team on her back and fighting for every point,” South St. Paul coach Tyler LaRose said.

The Ferris State commit and four-year team captain earned Metro East All-Conference honors last season after finishing with a school-record 471 kills and 84 aces and leading the team to its best season since 2002. The team finished 14-18 in 2023 and earned its first section win.

about the writer

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is preps sports reporter at The Star Tribune.

See More

