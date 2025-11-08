Minnesota “handmaidens” protest federal policies at State Capitol

Katie Sullivan felt hopeless after the 2024 election, believing that “hate had won.”
But this year, the 48-year-old Minneapolitan is still fighting back, joining more than 100 Minnesotans on Saturday gathered for the Handmaids’ National Day of Action.
Dozens of protesters assembled for the rally, wearing red cloaks and white cowls while speaking from the Capitol steps in St. Paul.
A wintry breeze carried the handmaidens’ voices as they chanted “shame” in response to federal policies affecting immigration and disability rights. Protesters from Farmington and elsewhere cheered in support, waving signs that read “#Resist,” “Detox from Fox” and “Fight like a mother.”
The gathering comes as a growing number of people have mobilized to protest President Donald Trump’s administrative policies, including tens of thousands who packed Minneapolis for this October’s international “No Kings” rally.
Reading quotes from Margaret Atwood’s book The Handmaid’s Tale, Erin Lange with the Handmaids of Minnesota said it’s Minnesotans’ liberty to stand up for “what we know is right.”
“The Handmaids of Minnesota understand the symbolism of oppression and the imagery of red. We use it as our platform, a reminder and a warning,” Lange said. “We are witnesses to what is happening in our country, to the weakening of our democracy. And we are using our voices to demand RED: R for the rule of law. E for equal protection, [and] D for due process.”
Minnesota Republican Party Chairman Alex Plechash said his party supports residents’ right to peaceful protest, but claimed that Saturday’s rally was for show.