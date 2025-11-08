News & Politics

Minnesota “handmaidens” protest federal policies at State Capitol

Around 100 people gathered outside the State Capitol Saturday, decrying federal policies affecting Minnesotans.

By Kyeland Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 8, 2025 at 11:50PM
Katie Sullivan (far right) and members of the Handmaids of Minnesota stand on the capitol steps Nov. 8 to protest for a National Day of Action.
Katie Sullivan felt hopeless after the 2024 election, believing that “hate had won.”

But this year, the 48-year-old Minneapolitan is still fighting back, joining more than 100 Minnesotans on Saturday gathered for the Handmaids’ National Day of Action.

Dozens of protesters assembled for the rally, wearing red cloaks and white cowls while speaking from the Capitol steps in St. Paul.

Members of the Handmaids of Minnesota stand on the capitol steps Nov. 8 to protest for a National Day of Action.
A wintry breeze carried the handmaidens’ voices as they chanted “shame” in response to federal policies affecting immigration and disability rights. Protesters from Farmington and elsewhere cheered in support, waving signs that read “#Resist,” “Detox from Fox” and “Fight like a mother.”

The gathering comes as a growing number of people have mobilized to protest President Donald Trump’s administrative policies, including tens of thousands who packed Minneapolis for this October’s international “No Kings” rally.

Reading quotes from Margaret Atwood’s book The Handmaid’s Tale, Erin Lange with the Handmaids of Minnesota said it’s Minnesotans’ liberty to stand up for “what we know is right.”

“The Handmaids of Minnesota understand the symbolism of oppression and the imagery of red. We use it as our platform, a reminder and a warning,” Lange said. “We are witnesses to what is happening in our country, to the weakening of our democracy. And we are using our voices to demand RED: R for the rule of law. E for equal protection, [and] D for due process.”

Members of the Handmaids of Minnesota stand on the capitol steps Nov. 8 to protest for a National Day of Action.
Minnesota Republican Party Chairman Alex Plechash said his party supports residents’ right to peaceful protest, but claimed that Saturday’s rally was for show.

“The so-called ‘Handmaids’ movement is built on fear and political theater, not facts,” Plechash said, adding that the GOP is focused on affordability, improving schools, and helping law enforcement. “While Democrats and their allies stage costume protests, Minnesotans are struggling with higher taxes, a growing deficit and a government plagued by waste, fraud, and mismanagement. We’ll stay focused on solutions — not stunts — to get our state back on track.”

Kristy Rhoades, 44, of Farmington, was one of the protesters at Saturday’s event.

“We love our country and that’s why we’re here. Even if you don’t agree with us, we still love you,” Rhoades said. “It’s not left or right, it’s right or wrong.”

Related Coverage

After speeches from Lange, Rep. Kristin Bahner and protesters gathered for a song, chanting, “you make me do too much labor” together. Speakers like Samantha Phillis said they were fighting for disability rights affecting families like hers, pausing for applause as Phillis’ children screamed “Mommy, I love you!”

Rep. Kristin Bahner speaks at protest for the National Day of Action hosted by the Handmaids of Minnesota.
Sullivan watched the scene from the Capitol steps and said she feels it’s important to continue protesting because many feel like she did.

“So it’s important to stand up in any way you can, and the most important thing is to band together,” she said. “They want us divided ... it’s the billionaire class versus the working class.”

