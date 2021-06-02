William Guttery St. Thomas Academy

A few years back, my dad told me something that has stuck with me ever since. Regardless of how poorly I did on a test, how badly I played in a game, or how dumb I sounded in front of my friends that day, I could come home and know that my dog still loves me the same. My dog, an energetic and friendly Goldendoodle named Bevo, has been my number one fan ever since he joined our family about five years ago. And he was especially helpful to me throughout the pandemic. I was lucky that St. Thomas Academy was all in-person for me this year. But in all honesty, this year has been tough for everyone. From social distancing to contact tracing and quarantining to families losing their loved ones, it hasn’t been easy to stay positive. Every day when I would get home from school or an outing, I could count on my fluffy orange buddy to greet me at the door with his tongue hanging out and his tail wagging. Whether it was his excitement when I put on his leash to go for a run, or him putting his paw on my arm when I seemed sad, Bevo never failed to put a smile on my face. I’m pretty sure he won’t be able to read and appreciate this, but I truly am grateful to him for helping me make it to the finish line this year. I’m heading to Boston College this fall to study psychology. I know I’ll miss coming home to Bevo after school, but I’ll definitely catch up with him over FaceTime! Thanks, Bevo.

William Guttery and his golden doodle, Bevo, photographed by Carlos Gonzalez.