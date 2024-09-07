Coming off a disappointing 6-7 finish last season, coach P.J. Fleck had fans excited to see something different from Gophers football this year.
Gophers football still bullish, ready to start anew vs. FCS-level Rhode Island
The Rams get $500,000 for playing the Gophers — and Nevada collects $1.2 million to do the same next week — but these are hardly games P.J. Fleck’s team can take lightly.
A new quarterback with a history of passing success, coupled with a more aggressive and attacking style on defense was potentially the formula for the Gophers to make some noise in a new Big Ten landscape.
Some fans might already have their high expectations tempered after the season-opening 19-17 loss against North Carolina, but the Gophers have an opportunity to truly flex their muscles Saturday vs. Rhode Island, which plays at the FCS level.
They can start to show why Fleck and his players were so high on the Gophers entering the 2024 season.
“I think we’re a really good football team,” Fleck said. “We had some really key mistakes in some critical situations. I know our guys are eager to get those changed.”
The history of Power Five teams scheduling FCS squads in college football suggests these games are the easiest way for smaller programs to get big payouts and bigger programs to get wins.
According to University of Minnesota records, Rhode Island gets $500,000 from the Gophers for showing up at Huntington Bank Stadium to play on Saturday morning. And for Minnesota’s Sept. 14 game, Nevada will get $1.2 million.
“For us, we’re going to show we’re a great football team,” said Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer, a transfer from FCS-level New Hampshire. “We’re going to make mistakes but respond even harder.”
The Gophers are 61-4 all-time against FCS opponents, including six straight wins dating back to a loss to North Dakota State in 2011.
Colorado escaped NDSU 31-26 in college football’s opening week this year. Even new Big Ten power Oregon barely beat Idaho 24-14 last month.
There’s also no shame in falling to a tough ACC opponent, as the Gophers did vs. North Carolina. But Minnesota did it with uncharacteristic play, including two errant field goal attempts from the Big Ten’s top kicker, Dragan Kesich.
Fleck praised new defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman for how fast and violent they played in the first game. The Gophers held the Tar Heels to only one touchdown, but they allowed 147 yards rushing and had 22 missed tackles.
“It’s something we rep all year and continue to rep it,” Hetherman said on tackling. “To me, it’s a little bit of a confidence piece. First time back in. This week, we’ll make sure we clean that up.”
Chances are senior Kesich’s confidence is fine. Rarely did he have off nights with his leg like last Thursday, including misses from 27 and 47 yards. The latter missed field goal with four seconds left was the same distance Kesich nailed the game-winner in last year’s 13-10 opening win vs. Nebraska.
“I have 100% confidence in Dragan,” Fleck said. “I think he’s one of the best kickers in the country.”
But if the Gophers have more punch offensively Saturday, they might not need to rely as much on Hetherman’s defense and Kesich to win the game.
Getting standout tailback Darius Taylor back from a leg injury would likely turn the focus toward the Gophers pounding Rhode Island on the ground. Even if Taylor rests again, the U features a deep backfield that includes last week’s starter and Oklahoma transfer Marcus Major, who ran for 73 yards and a touchdown in his debut.
But with the hype surrounding Brosmer this offseason, you’d expect some fireworks through the air sooner than later. Fleck admitted he needed more from the passing game vs. UNC, but he was encouraged by what he saw in the final stretch, including the drive that set up Kesich’s last kick.
Brosmer’s welcome-to-the-FBS moment came while trying to outrun 300-pound defensive linemen and being sacked five times. He went 13-for-21 for 166 yards on the night but heated up late by completing 7-of-9 passes for 113 yards in the fourth quarter.
That version of Brosmer might just be able to ignite a Gophers passing attack that has only one 300-yard game since 2019. Brosmer, a former FCS All-America, threw for 456 yards against Rhode Island last year, but that was in New Hampshire’s 34-28 overtime loss.
Having played in the FCS for years, Brosmer knows what can happen when power conference teams overlook lower level opponents. He doesn’t expect that to happen Saturday because the Gophers still have a lot to prove about how good they can be this year.
“It’s cool going back to the drawing board and finding the little tweaks that we can change and utilize for this offense,” Brosmer said. “I’m really excited to see it out.”
