Neal: Gophers kicker Dragan Kesich will be fine; he just needs another chance

It’s situations like this why you wish football was like baseball and played every day. That way, Kesich can quickly return to the field, plant one through the uprights and remind everyone that he’s the weapon the Gophers need him to be. But Kesich has to wait 10 days, before Saturday’s game against Rhode Island, to move forward. Managers like to put their relievers back on the mound as soon as possible following a poor outing.