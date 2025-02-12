Gophers

Gophers dance team will represent U.S. at cheer world championships in April

The University of Minnesota team, which won a national championship in January, will be Team USA in Orlando, Fla., competing against around 70 other countries.

By Alyce Brown

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
February 12, 2025 at 6:46PM
The University of Minnesota dance team won the pom competition at the Universal Dance Association College Nationals in Orlando in January. (University of Minnesota/University of Minnesota)

They’re the most decorated program in Gophers athletics. They’re national champions. And now, they’re Team USA.

The University of Minnesota dance team has been selected to represent the United States at the International Cheer Union World Championships in Orlando, Fla., in April.

The ICU World Championships, which the ICU says regularly welcomes teams from around 70 countries, are an annual dance and cheer competition. The Gophers dance team will be competing in the jazz and pom sections, using their routines from the recent UDA Nationals that brought them a national pom title.

The Minnesota dance team has won 23 national titles, and is the most decorated dance team in the country.

Last year, it was the Gophers dance team’s rival, Ohio State, who was selected as Team USA for the ICU Championships.

The U.S. has won the jazz and pom sections at the world championships the past three years.

The competition this year will run from April 23-25, and, if the competition follows its streaming pattern from last year, Minnesota fans can watch live streams and replays on Olympics.com.

View post on Instagram
 
about the writer

about the writer

Alyce Brown

Intern

Alyce Brown is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune sports department.

See More

More from Gophers

See More

Gophers

Gophers dance team will represent U.S. at cheer world championships in April

card image

The University of Minnesota team, which won a national championship in January, will be Team USA in Orlando, Fla., competing against around 70 other countries.

Gophers

Gophers baseball begins McDevitt era after 43 seasons under coach Anderson

card image

Daily Delivery

Podcast: A listener wonders if Ben Johnson is getting a fair shake with Gophers

card image