The University of Minnesota dance team has been selected to represent the United States at the International Cheer Union World Championships in Orlando, Fla., in April.
The ICU World Championships, which the ICU says regularly welcomes teams from around 70 countries, are an annual dance and cheer competition. The Gophers dance team will be competing in the jazz and pom sections, using their routines from the recent UDA Nationals that brought them a national pom title.
The Minnesota dance team has won 23 national titles, and is the most decorated dance team in the country.
Last year, it was the Gophers dance team’s rival, Ohio State, who was selected as Team USA for the ICU Championships.
The U.S. has won the jazz and pom sections at the world championships the past three years.
The competition this year will run from April 23-25, and, if the competition follows its streaming pattern from last year, Minnesota fans can watch live streams and replays on Olympics.com.
