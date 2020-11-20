Republicans serving in Minnesota’s congressional delegation remained silent Friday as President Donald Trump forged ahead on a last-ditch effort to nullify the outcome of the Nov. 3 election and overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.

The ongoing push from Trump and his allies, which includes repeatedly raising unsubstantiated claims of fraud and pressuring local officials to decertify results, has been met with intense skepticism from election experts.

State and local election officials have said there is no evidence of widespread fraud or election irregularities. Some prominent Republicans, including Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, have publicly condemned the president’s legal strategy and urged him to allow for an orderly transition of power.

Minnesota’s three current Republican congressmen, Reps. Tom Emmer, Jim Hagedorn and Pete Stauber, and GOP Rep-elect Michelle Fischbach, have not weighed in on the latest developments. Staff for all four Republicans did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the president’s efforts Thursday and Friday. Calls to some members’ personal phones also went unreturned.

Results of the Nov. 3 election show Biden winning the presidency by a comfortable margin both in the Electoral College and the national popular vote. Trump has yet to concede and has vowed to pursue all possible pathways to claims without facts or evidence that widespread fraud across multiple states swayed the results.

With court challenges pursued by the president’s lawyers proving unsuccessful so far, the president and his allies have stepped up other efforts to subvert the election. Much of the recent focus has been on Michigan, a state Trump lost by about 155,000 votes after narrowly flipping it in 2016.

On Thursday, Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani made a series of unsubstantiated allegations of “centralized” fraud during a news conference. Trump has also reportedly pressured officials in Michigan to rescind certification of results in Wayne County, which includes the heavily Democratic city of Detroit. On Friday, he invited two of Michigan’s top Republican lawmakers to the White House to discuss his concerns. A White House spokesman denied on Friday that the president was trying to pressure local officials but defended his refusal to concede.

The delegation has previously provided a range of responses to the outcome of the presidential race. Fischbach echoed many of the president’s unverified allegations of fraud in an interview with Fox News just days after the election, while Hagedorn warned of “suspicious” vote counting patterns on his Facebook page.

Stauber limited his comments at the time to saying every vote should count. “I’m not a lawyer and I’m not going to play one in any conversation,” he told the Star Tribune.

Emmer sidestepped questions about the potential impact the president’s questions could have on faith in the democratic process in a Nov. 10 interview with NPR, instead urging patience as vote tallies were completed.

“Let’s allow the votes to be counted and make sure that everybody — and not everybody is going to be comfortable with the outcome, somebody wins, somebody loses — but let’s allow the votes to be counted,” he said.

Remaining states, including Minnesota will certify their results in the coming days and weeks ahead of a Dec. 14 meeting of the Electoral College.