High Schools

Live scores and updates of 2A, 1A girls hockey state semifinals

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 21, 2025 at 4:00PM
Warroad competes against Orono in the Class 1A girls hockey state semifinals on Friday, Feb. 21 at Xcel Energy Center. (Chris Carr/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The girls hockey state tournament continues Friday at Xcel Energy Center with the Class 2A and 1A semifinals. Here’s a recap of Wednesday’s Class 1A quarterfinals and of Thursday’s 2A quarterfinals.

Here’s the full bracket for both classifications.

Friday semifinals schedule (note: the links will direct you to live scoring for each game).

Class 1A

11 a.m.: [3] Warroad vs. Orono [2]

1 p.m.: [4] Holy Angels vs. [1] Dodge County

Class 2A

6 p.m.: [7] Rosemount vs. [3] Hill-Murray

8 p.m.: [5] Holy Family vs. [1] Edina

Below are live reports of state semifinal games at Xcel Energy Center.

