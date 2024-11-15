“I’ve been a part of a lot of hockey things within this state and outside of it,” said Kelly Pannek, a former Gophers standout who is Plymouth-born and Benilde-St. Margaret’s-educated. “What was really cool is, everywhere we went, people knew about it. Now you say ‘Minnesota Frost’ and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, you guys won, right.’ They’re a part of it. They know it. There’s a level of excitement that is really exciting to be part of.