The defending Professional Women’s Hockey League champions opened their second training camp Thursday with some new players, a bigger staff and practice gear branded with a real nickname and logo.
Minnesota’s PWHL champion begins training camp amid change, but with a name: The Frost
The Minnesota Frost has a larger staff than PWHL Minnesota did, plus newly branded gear, a longer season and, of course, the Walter Cup trophy.
“It was fun to say ‘Frost’ for the first time as a collective unit together,” veteran forward Kendall Coyne Schofield said. “It felt strong and it felt exciting, and I think we looked pretty good, too.”
Until the burgeoning league announced team names and logos for its six teams in September, Coyne Schofield and her teammates were known simply as PWHL Minnesota.
Coyne Schofield, who played a part in founding the new women’s pro league, scored the final goal that sealed a 3-0 victory at Boston in a fifth and deciding Walter Cup game in May. The grand prize is named after the league’s owner, Los Angeles Dodgers billionaire owner Mark Walter, who helped Coyne Schofield lift the trophy.
“It was great we were PWHL Minnesota because I think it helped promote the league organically, whether that was the plan or not,” she said. “But then to come in here and have an identity — not only for our fans, our city, our state — that’s very exciting.”
The Frost open their second season at Xcel Energy Center on Dec. 1 against the New York Sirens to a fan base now familiar with women’s professional hockey. PWHL teams will play a schedule expanded to 30 games each that starts a month earlier than last season’s hurried debut.
“I’ve been a part of a lot of hockey things within this state and outside of it,” said Kelly Pannek, a former Gophers standout who is Plymouth-born and Benilde-St. Margaret’s-educated. “What was really cool is, everywhere we went, people knew about it. Now you say ‘Minnesota Frost’ and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, you guys won, right.’ They’re a part of it. They know it. There’s a level of excitement that is really exciting to be part of.
“That’s the way it should be for women’s hockey players.”
Injured Heise aims for opener
Frost star scorer Taylor Heise was on the ice during Thursday’s practice with a support on her knee because of what she somewhat secretly called a “lower-body injury.”
“Not giving too many details on it, but I should be back by the start of the season,” said Heise, who missed a month last season because of a shoulder injury. “I’m feeling better every single day. It’s a process.”
Frost coach Ken Klee calls Heise “banged up.”
“So we’ll play it day by day,” he said. “Hopefully we’re going to get her back sooner than later. She’s obviously out there, so that’s good for us. But it’s hard to tell on the timing.”
A helping hand
The Frost have hired nine staff members, ranging from assistant, skills and goalie coaches to scouting consultants. Assistant coach Chris Johnson will join Klee and Mira Jalosuo on the bench. He is the son of Wisconsin women’s coach Mark Johnson and grandson of legendary coach “Badger Bob” Johnson. He also was assistant coach at his alma mater Augsburg from 2010-17.
