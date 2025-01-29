Claire Thompson’s memorable birthday lifts Minnesota Frost over Toronto in shootout

Happy birthday, Claire Thompson. Are two goals a good gift?
Xcel Energy Center fans sure thought so.
On the night she turned 27, the birthday girl was the star. The Frost rookie netted the second and third goals of her PWHL career Tuesday night, helping hoist Minnesota to a 4-3 shootout takedown of the Toronto Sceptres.
After a deadlocked overtime, Thompson scored again in the shootout to help hand the Frost the victory.
Loud chants of Happy birthday!” rang out in appreciation.
But, rewind — long before it got to that point, the power plays had been the star of the game.
The Frost’s first goal of the night was one of them, scored by Michela Cava at 3:40 of the first period. The tally was Cava’s sixth so far this season, tied for the most in the PWHL.
Toronto converted on their own power play 10 minutes later, as Sarah Nurse sent one to the back of the net at 13:04 to equalize the score at 1-1.
The second period was deadlocked until Thompson’s first goal registered at the 8:50 mark.
It looked for a second like the Frost were solidly in control with that one-goal lead — but the Sceptres had something to say about that. Sending in the fourth power-play goal of the night, Toronto’s Jesse Compher brought the teams back to a tie at 4:12 of the third period.
Thompson’s efforts put the Frost ahead 3-2 when she got her second puck to the back of the net at 10:21 of the third period, unassisted, touching off a resounding but short-lived celebration.
Toronto’s Renata Fast sent in another power-play goal less than two minutes later, equalizing again at 3-3.
The two teams stayed deadlocked through the rest of the third period and overtime, pushing the matchup to a shootout. Thompson and Britta Curl-Salemme were the two Frost players to net shootout goals, enough to overtake the Sceptres’ singular shootout tally by Nurse and snag the hard-fought win.
Frost stars Grace Zumwinkle and Dominique Petrie were still out because of upper-body injuries. “They’re trying to get back, and we’re trying to bring them back, but also make sure they’re healthy,” coach Ken Klee said on Sunday.
Tuesday night’s victory was Minnesota’s last game before an international break for the USA-Canada Rivalry series. Many names on their roster will still be in action — Curl-Salemme, Kendall Coyne-Schofield, Taylor Heise, Kelly Pannek and Nicole Hensley will be playing for America in the series, while Thompson and Sophie Jacques will be playing for Canada.
The Frost won’t be back at Xcel Energy Center until Feb. 23 for a rematch with the Sceptres.
