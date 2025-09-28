Minnesota demolition derby breaks record for number of cars in a single heat

Frank Gonzales likens the chaos of bouncing up and down through a bumpy dirt track, crashing into dozens of cars, to a game of bumper cars at an amusement park.
“You realize after the first hit it don’t hurt,” he said. “You don’t have time to be scared.”
On Saturday, Gonzales was one of 161 people at the “Minnesota Throwdown” demolition derby who broke a record for the number of cars in a single heat. The previous record, set in Canada, was 125.
“I’m just emotional... because [demolition derby] is something that’s been in my life for over 30 years,” organizer Mike Tix said of the event at the Dakota County Fairgrounds. “To see so many people together with a passion for this sport, I’m at a loss for words.”
Last year, the group was two cars short of the record, Tix said.
It was the largest demolition derby fight, filled with cars crashing into one another, and it ended when only one car was left moving.
The prize for winning a single heat? Bragging rights and $1,500 per win. The winner of the world record heat received $500. This year, there were 225 drivers, and the event drew about 1,000 people, most of whom are friends or family of the drivers, Tix said.
Cars come in all shapes and sizes. There are the 1970 Chevy Impalas, old minivans and some that are almost unrecognizable due to the sheer amount of crumples in the exterior.