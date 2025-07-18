Driver airlifted from Isanti County Fair with life-threatening injuries

A man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday at the Isanti County Fair, leading medics to airlift him from the scene.
Fair officials announced the injury in a social media post, explaining that the man’s vehicle was registered for a grandstand event that night when a collision injured him.
He was airlifted to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. Fair officials said no new information was available.
That evening’s scheduled grandstand event was called Night of Destruction, which involved vehicles that race around a dirt track for a trophy and prize money. Those vehicles sometimes collide with others, but fair rules prohibit intentionally hitting other vehicles.
Isanti County Fair traditions stretch back more than a century in the village of Cambridge, where the first county fair was held in 1877. Local investment and donations helped grow the event into a five-day festival featuring contests, food and performances.