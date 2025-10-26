Opinion | When Minnesota’s court files went digital, privacy got lost

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
If you’ve ever been part of a court case in Minnesota, from a divorce, property dispute, traffic violation or even from changing your name, your information is likely just a few keystrokes away from anyone with an internet connection.
This doesn’t just pertain to recent filings. As decades-old records are digitized, it applies to court cases you may have long since forgotten.
Most Minnesotans don’t realize how much the Minnesota Court Information System (MNCIS) puts at the fingertips of the public. The same records that once sat in paper files behind courthouse counters and that required an in-person visit or fee to see are now searchable online from a phone or laptop free of charge, by anyone from Minneapolis to Mumbai.
Minnesota court files began to go online in phases, with the initial online access to some public documents becoming more readily available outside of a courthouse or court library in March 2021. Now anyone, anywhere in the world, can access names (including the names of children or spouses), addresses, judgments and, in some cases, even one’s employer and salary.
Sure, court records have long been publicly accessible, but before online access people had to want the information badly enough to get in their car, find parking and request it from a clerk. They often had to sit in a room sorting through folders and paying to print copies. The shift to digital changed that, making what seemed to be semi-private information instantly public.
As a journalist, I understand the value of public access. Newsrooms once relied on courthouse visits to hold the government accountable, and still do. But now, with just a few searches, I can see if a public official is in bankruptcy, a landlord has been sued or a candidate for office has multiple traffic violations.