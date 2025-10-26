Opinion | When Minnesota’s court files went digital, privacy got lost

That online access is invaluable. But it also reveals more than people realize. I’ve seen the files of people “convicted of a petty misdemeanor” because they were late paying a parking ticket or didn’t renew their car registration on time. I’ve seen divorce records listing both parties’ places of residence, their date of birth, their children’s names and dates of birth. I’ve seen the details of wills for parties in probate cases. I’ve also seen the before and after name changes for adopted children and for transgender people.