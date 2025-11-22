Minnesota congressman’s chief of staff tallies travel expenses among highest in Congress

The chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad has been reimbursed for more than $125,000 in travel expenses from a taxpayer-funded account since 2023, making him one of the biggest spenders on travel among top congressional staffers.
David FitzSimmons, a former GOP state legislator, has served as a chief of staff for several U.S. House Republicans from Minnesota over the last decade, including Reps. Tom Emmer and Michelle Fischbach. He’s worked with Finstad, earning more than $200,000 a year, since 2022.
A Minnesota Star Tribune review of expenditure data from the U.S. House of Representatives shows FitzSimmons’ travel reimbursements since 2023 are higher than any of the state’s elected House members, though it is possible that some members’ travel expenses were paid for by a government-issued purchasing card.
The chief of staff is the highest-ranking employee in a congressional office, overseeing operations and helping shape the member’s political strategy and policy priorities. Finstad spokeswoman Jenny Luepke said FitzSimmons “regularly travels for official purposes.”
“He frequently travels between [his] residence in Minnesota to events in Minnesota, drives and staffs the Congressman, as well as manages Minnesota staff and offices, in addition to traveling to Washington D.C. for events, staffing the Congressman, and managing the D.C. office and staff,” Luepke said in a written response to questions.
FitzSimmons’ expenses stand in stark contrast to other chiefs of staff among the Minnesota delegation. Some of those staffers have claimed almost no travel expenses, though a handful have claimed more than $10,000 a year in recent years.
While working for Finstad, FitzSimmons has claimed more than $40,000 a year in 2023 and 2024 and has already been reimbursed more than $33,000 in travel expenses in the first half of 2025, the data shows.
The reimbursements are paid out of an account that funds members’ offices, staff and other expenses. Finstad’s overall expenses are in line with the rest of Minnesota’s congressional delegation, totaling about $1.8 million in each of the last two years.