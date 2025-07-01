Greater Minnesota

Minnesota chiropractor charged with sexually assaulting client during appointment

The defendant acknowledged that “what happened ... was not acceptable behavior as a chiropractor,” the criminal complaint read.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 1, 2025 at 2:26PM
Mower County Court (Mower County Court)

A southern Minnesota chiropractor sexually assaulted a client during the man’s appointment, according to a criminal complaint.

Dillon Carter Denisen, 42, was charged in Mower County District Court with third-degree criminal sexual conduct within a prohibited occupational relationship in connection with the assault on June 25 at the Meadow Area Chiropractic Clinic in downtown Grand Meadow.

Denisen, of Grand Meadow, was arrested and remains free on bond ahead of a July 10 court appearance. Contact information for a defense attorney was not immediately available.

A call to the clinic Tuesday was answered with a message saying that the business is closed until further notice.

According to the complaint:

The man told sheriff’s detectives that he went to Denisen’s clinic for back pain on June 23. He said his pants and underwear were pulled down by Denisen, who then massaged his hips. The man said the encounter felt uncomfortable, but he “froze” and didn’t resist.

Because the session relieved his pain, the man said, he made another appointment on June 25. It was then that Denisen performed oral sex on him, the man alleged.

The man, who is married, said “he is heterosexual and that the sex act was nonconsensual,” the complaint read.

Denisen admitted to a sheriff’s detective that he had sexually assaulted the client but claimed the man welcomed the act.

However, Denisen also acknowledged that “what happened ... was not acceptable behavior as a chiropractor,” the complaint continued.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

