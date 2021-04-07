The state's smaller schools, including a packed field in Class 2A, play at Target Center today in the first day of boys' semifinals. Classes 1A and 2A play today; 3A and 4A are scheduled for Thursday. (The Class 4A girls' semifinals, featuring Hopkins' try for a state-record winning streak, begin at 7 p.m.)

If the video player does not appear on your device, tap here.

Today's schedule.

1A:

10 a.m.: Hancock vs. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's

Noon: Hayfield vs. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River

2A:

2 p.m. Minneapolis North vs. Caledonia

5 p.m.: Waseca vs. Fergus Falls

