The state baseball semifinals in Class 4A were postponed until today by rain while semis in the three other classes were played on Wednesday in St. Cloud and Chaska.

Those two games join semifinals in boys' and girls' lacrosse and the final day of the boys' club voplleyball tournament on Thursday's state tournament schedule.

Baseball

Today's games at CHS Field:

Maple Grove vs. Farmington, noon

Chanhassen vs. Stillwater, 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday's oundup: Benilde-St. Margaret's rallies past Grand Rapids, into Class 3A final

A familiar but fresh face lifts Maple Grove into the Class 4A semifinals.

Lacrosse

Today's semifinal games: Girls | Boys

Boys' quarterfinals: Centennial knocks off No. 2 seed Chanhassen.

Girls' quarterfinals: Benilde-St. Margaret's feeds the habit, wins in OT.

Golf

VanArragon wins girls' Class 3A golf tournament

Blaine's Kathryn VanArragon shoots a 65, leads 3A girls' tournament.

Boys' results

Boys' volleyball

Today's games at Shakopee High School

Semifinals at 1 p.m., finals at 5 p.m.

