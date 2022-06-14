Edina’s Matthew Fullerton won the Class 2A singles state championship after a marathon 4-four, 13-minute match with Collin Beduhn of Wayzata.

MATTHEW FULLERTON

Edina • tennis

Fullerton might want to think about running a marathon next. It might save energy.

The Hornets junior outlasted Lake Conference rival Collin Beduhn of Wayzata 7-6 (7-3), 6-7 (7-9), 7-6 (7-3) in a 4-hour, 13-minute match to win the Class 2A singles state championship at the Baseline Tennis Center.

"It definitely will be memorable," Fullerton said after avenging his only loss of the season and inflicting Beduhn's first. "It's something really special."

Along with it came plenty of agony.

"After the match my legs were numb," Fullerton said. "I woke up the next day and my legs were really sore. I wasn't walking like I usually do."

Earlier in the day, Fullerton needed 2 hours, 20 minutes to beat Eagan's Allen Gong 7-5, 6-4 in the semifinals.

"Somehow he made it through the gantlet," Edina coach Gary Aasen said. "What he did was quite amazing."

REESE McCAULEY

Simley • golf

The Class 3A defending state champion shot a 5-under-par 139 to share medalist honors with her older sister, senior Isabella, in the Section 3 meet at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids. The score is identical to the one she posted last year at Bunker Hills to win the state tournament.

STEFANO GIOVANNELLI

St. Louis Park • baseball

The junior lefthanded pitcher guided the Orioles to their first state tournament berth in 70 years. He allowed two hits in five shutout innings and smacked a two-run double in the first as St. Louis Park defeated top-seeded Hopkins 7-0 for the Class 4A, Section 6 championship.

JULIA EVENS

Benilde-St. Margaret's • lacrosse

Evens scored the tying and winning goals for the Red Knights in their 9-8 overtime victory over Wayzata in the Section 5 championship. The sophomore attacker wound up with a hat trick and two assists. She has 33 goals this season.

RICHLU TUDEE

Champlin Park • track

The junior excelled at the Class 3A state track meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Tudee won the 100- and 200-meter dashes and ran the second leg of the Rebels' victorious 4x100 relay team.

HANNAH TONG

Forest Lake • softball

Tong saved her best for last. The sophomore pitcher threw a five-hit shutout with seven strikeouts as the Rangers defeated previously unbeaten Brainerd 6-0 to win the Class 4A state championship, the first state title in program history.

CARTER VAN HOLLAND

Chanhassen • lacrosse

The junior attacker turned up his game in the Section 2 tournament. He scored 12 goals to go along with 12 assists in the three games, leading the No. 2-ranked Storm to the state tournament. Chanhassen's leading scorer has 53 goals and 37 assists this season.

