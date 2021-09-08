Chef Kale Thome is stepping away from the smoker — for now — as his Minnesota Barbecue Co. (816 Lowry Av. NE., Mpls., minnesotabbqco.com) will close Oct. 3.

"After a memorable run serving takeout from our humble abode in NE Minneapolis, Minnesota BBQ Co. is packing up the smoker and closing our doors," he announced on the restaurant's website. "The business has been doing great, but after 16 years in the industry, it's time to focus on my family and give more of my time to them, and I couldn't be more excited for this next chapter."

Thome will go out with a bang, offering weekly specials of customer favorites. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.

In the Heights

Mendota Heights' latest is the Copperfield Neighborhood Diner & Bar (735 Maple St., thecopperfieldmn.com).

The all-day restaurant and bar is the work of Hightop Hospitality, which also operates the Crooked Pint Ale House and Green Mill chains.

Breakfast includes three varieties of avocado toast, biscuits and gravy, a build-your-own breakfast sandwich, date-apple-brie pancakes and a poblano-jalapeño hash bowl with chorizo and eggs. Lunch features burgers, sandwiches, grain bowls and salads, and dinner includes pan-fried walleye, beef-pork pasties and wild rice-stuffed chicken.

Minnesota Barbecue Co.’s Kale Thome has announced an Oct. 3 closing date.

The restaurant, which features a grab-and-go bakery/market, coffee bar, patio and a semi-private event space, was designed by Minneapolis-based Shea and is located in the Linden, a 55-and-older residential complex.