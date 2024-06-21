Minnesota Aurora FC is a community-owned club, and over the past two matches, the team has shared the wealth on the field, too.

Four different goal scorers found the back of the net in Minnesota's 5-0 victory over Bavarian United SC on Thursday night at TCO Stadium. And the team's previous rout — a 6-0 win over visiting Chicago Dutch Lions FC on Sunday — featured six different players netting a goal. It's now 14 different goal scorers for Minnesota (7-0-2) this season.

After a three-assist, one-goal performance Sunday, Aurora midfielder Katie Duong continued her sharp form with two goals and two assists against Bavarian United. After three games in a row scoring long-range strikes, Duong netted her first goal of the season from inside the 18-yard box: a close-range shot in the 16th minute after a run up the right side of the field by forward Saige Wimes. But Duong's next goal would again be a shot from distance, as she curled the ball into the far post in the 77th minute to put Minnesota up 5-0.

In front of 5,225 fans, Duong earned Star Tribune Star of the Game honors for the second match in a row.

Defender Julia Sattler opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a header off a free kick lofted into the six-yard box by Duong. Sattler's goal was her first in Minnesota after a career playing in Germany, Austria and Albania after college.

In the 26th minute, two of the team's four Minnesotan players combined as winger Mariah Nguyen played a few short passes with midfielder Jelena Zbiljic, who served the ball to Wimes, who found the back of the net.

Duong recorded her second assist of the match off a corner kick, delivering the ball to captain Addy Weichers for a near-identical header to Weichers' goal on Sunday.

In contrast with Minnesota's depth of scoring options, Bavarian United SC (4-4-1) traveled with a light midweek roster featuring only one available substitute.

With the win, Aurora remains first in the USL W League's Heartland Division, one point ahead of River Light FC and Chicago City SC. Minnesota will look to remain undefeated and win its remaining three matches — including its next match at home Saturday against Chicago City SC — on the way to the league playoffs in July.