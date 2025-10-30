NSIC teams draw notice, and four more things to know about Minnesota college football

Walljasper, a redshirt senior from Fond du Lac, Wis., passed for 258 yards and six touchdowns. Walljasper also rushed for 90 yards and a TD. Dehnicke, a redshirt freshman from Andover, caught eight passes for 230 yards and four TDs. Walljasper’s six TD passes and Dehnicke’s four TD receptions tied school records. Dehnicke’s 230 receiving yards were 19 yards shy of the program record and the second most in Division II this season.