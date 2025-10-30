NSIC teams draw notice, and four more things to know about Minnesota college football

Three NSIC teams — Augustana, Minnesota Duluth and Minnesota State Mankato — were included in the first NCAA Division II regional rankings released this week.
Teams in the first regional ranking are listed alphabetically. The regional rankings also included Ashland, Ferris State, Findlay, Northwood, Truman State, Indianapolis and former NSIC member Upper Iowa.
Minnesota Duluth (7-1), ranked No. 10 in the D2football.com Top 25, opened the season with six consecutive victories before losing to Northern State 34-31 on Oct. 11 in Aberdeen, S.D. Last week, the Bulldogs defeated Mary 54-32.
In the victory over Mary, Bulldogs quarterback Kyle Walljasper and tight end Luke Dehnicke each tied program records.
Walljasper, a redshirt senior from Fond du Lac, Wis., passed for 258 yards and six touchdowns. Walljasper also rushed for 90 yards and a TD. Dehnicke, a redshirt freshman from Andover, caught eight passes for 230 yards and four TDs. Walljasper’s six TD passes and Dehnicke’s four TD receptions tied school records. Dehnicke’s 230 receiving yards were 19 yards shy of the program record and the second most in Division II this season.
Walljasper ranks fourth in Division II in passing efficiency (194.9), while Dehnicke ranks in the top 10 in Division II in TD receptions (eighth with nine), receiving yards (fifth with 768) and receiving yards per game (second with 96).
The Bulldogs, who lead the NSIC in scoring offense (40.4 points per game) and are third in scoring defense (19.1 points per game), play at Jamestown on Saturday.
Tommies staying home for Marist
St. Thomas (5-3, 3-2 Pioneer League) plays host to Marist on Saturday.