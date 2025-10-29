The 2019-20 season for St. Thomas was going well, but athletic director Phil Esten had one complaint.
“We had one dunk the whole season,” men’s basketball coach John Tauer recalled. “[Esten’s] like, ‘When are we going to start dunking?’”
That was then. This is now.
After a summer practice, Tauer yelled across the court to Isaiah Johnson-Arigu: “Isaiah, do something.”
On cue, the Maple Grove native threw the ball off the backboard and flushed it for a two-handed slam.
It’s unclear whether the display was a wink toward Esten, who stood nearby with a hard hat and neon vest — a nod to the then under-construction $175 million Lee and Penny Anderson Arena, which opened last Friday — while chatting with a prospective recruit.
“Thank you,” Tauer shouted before returning to his point: Johnson-Arigu, who previously played at Miami and Iowa, is the kind of player St. Thomas couldn’t have landed just a few years ago.
But the Tommies aren’t the same program they were a few years ago.