Minnesota announced 695 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 23 additional deaths from the global pandemic disease that was first diagnosed in Minnesota 66 days ago.

The state has documented 12,494 cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, including confirmed cases in 1,436 health care workers. Meanwhile, 8,223 people in the state have been released from quarantine, either through improved health or death.

State public health officials are allowing those with confirmed cases who don’t need to be in the hospital to document their symptoms at home for 14 days following their interview with state disease-tracking workers. The specific criteria for self-release from isolation are reiterated in a final survey sent out to the patient, though the earliest release from self-isolation is 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

Minnesota has recorded 614 deaths from COVID-19, including 501 among people who lived in long-term care or assisted-living settings.

The 23 new deaths, registered in state files between 4 p.m. Sunday and 4 p.m. Monday and published on Tuesday morning, was equal to the average number of new fatalities added to the tally each day for the past week.

Of the new deaths reported Tuesday, 18 happened to people in long-term care or assisted living homes. All of those who died were between the ages of 50 and 99.

