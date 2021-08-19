Minnesota added 14,500 jobs in July, the largest monthly gain since March, according to data released today by the Minnesota Department of Economic Development (DEED).

In addition, the state's unemployment rate declined by one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.9% last month. By comparison, the U.S. unemployment rate was 5.4% in July.

The job gains were largest in leisure and hospitality, which added 7,700 jobs, followed by government with 5,800 jobs, manufacturing with 2,700 jobs and construction with 900 jobs.

That was offset by losses in trade, transportation in utilities, which declined by 2,600 jobs, education and health services was down 1,200 jobs, and professional and business services which dropped by 200 jobs.

"It's always good to have a month with solid job gains, particularly in leisure and hospitality which have been hit so hard," DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement. "We remain laser-focused on connecting as many Minnesotans as we can with available, good-paying jobs in our economy — of which there are plenty."

The state has now recovered about 64% of the 416,300 jobs it lost in the first months of the pandemic last year.

While Minnesota initially logged a loss of 600 jobs in June, those figures were revised upward and now show a growth of 4,900 jobs.