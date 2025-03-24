Minnesota Court of Appeals rejects voter lawsuit over witness requirement for absentee ballots

The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Monday that the witness requirement for Minnesotans to vote by absentee ballot does not violate the Voting Rights Act or the Civil Rights Act because the voter is ultimately vouching for the legality of their ballot, not the witness.
Monday’s opinion means an effective dismissal of a 2024 lawsuit brought by the Minnesota Alliance for Retired Americans Educational Fund brought against Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon challenging the witness requirement. It’s unclear whether the alliance will ask the Minnesota Supreme Court to hear the case.
When a person votes absentee — as 27% of the Minnesota electorate did in 2022 — they mark their ballot, place the ballot inside a sealed envelope then put that envelope inside the “signature envelope,” which includes a certificate of eligibility with two required signatures.
One is from the voter, swearing they meet all legal requirements to vote by an absentee ballot. The other signature is for the witness who verifies the ballot was unmarked when given to the voter, the voter marked the ballot in the presence of the witness or, if they were physically unable, “directed another individual” to mark the ballot, and that, if the voter was not previously registered, they gave the witness proof of residency.
The alliance, which sports 84,000 members and fights for civil rights for retirees, argued that because the absentee voter needed to be “vouched” for by a member of a specific class — a registered voter, notary or authorized administer of oaths — it violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which had specifically sought to end vouching because it had historically given registered white voters the leeway to not vouch for the eligibility of qualified Black voters.
On top of that, because an absentee ballot could be rejected due to any issues stemming from the witness requirement, it violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Simon’s request to have the suit dismissed at the district court level had been rejected by Ramsey County Judge Edward Sheu in 2024, who believed the alliance had good standing to bring their lawsuit. But Sheu also denied a request for a temporary-injunction by the alliance to eliminate the witness requirement for the 2024 general election.
The Court of Appeals opinion, written by Judge Louise Bjorkman and signed on by Judge JaPaul Harris and retired Judge Lucinda Jesson, also determined the alliance had standing to bring the lawsuit but determined Minnesota’s witness requirement did not violate the Voting Rights Act or the Civil Rights Act.