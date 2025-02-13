After pushback from violence interrupters — including a pastor who threatened council members this week — the Minneapolis City Council voted Thursday to essentially kill a proposal to move two violence prevention programs to the county.
Minneapolis City Council kills controversial violence prevention idea, but acrimony remains
Some council members wanted to send two programs to Hennepin County, saying they’ve been mismanaged by the Neighborhood Safety Department.
Some Minneapolis City Council members proposed temporarily having Hennepin County manage two group violence prevention programs they say have been mismanaged. They would also have sent $1.13 million to the county.
They ultimately backed off the idea after a heated meeting that exposed a rift on the council over the motivation behind the sudden push to move the programs.
The proposal prompted a prominent north Minneapolis pastor to interrupt a Monday council committee meeting and make threatening statements to the council, which he doubled down on in a Tuesday Facebook video. The Rev. Jerry McAfee — whose nonprofit has done violence prevention work for years — went on a five-minute rant that several council members said made them feel threatened and sparked other threats.
Last year, his church, New Salem Missionary Baptist Church, won a nearly $306,000 city contract to do violence prevention work. His nonprofit, 21 Days of Peace, also received a $3 million direct appropriation from the Legislature in 2023.
McAfee promised to return to the full council meeting Thursday, and bring some of his people with him, and he delivered. The council meeting room was packed with people, some wearing orange jackets emblazoned with 21 Days of Peace. Other violence interruption group leaders and members were also there.
Since George Floyd’s 2020 police killing, the city has increasingly relied on such groups as an alternative to police. Some are staffed with ex-cons who stand between police and angry residents, and try to diffuse tension.
But there have been bumps in the road: Last year, some groups said the city stopped paying them, and the city was sued for allegedly arbitrarily handing out millions of dollars in violence prevention contracts. Luana Nelson-Brown, the former director of the Neighborhood Safety Department, recently resigned amid scrutiny by some council members.
Thursday’s meeting at one point devolved into council members accusing their colleagues of not caring when they’ve felt threatened in the past.
Council Member LaTrisha Vetaw said she did not feel threatened by McAfee Monday, but has in the past, but was rebuffed when she asked for additional security, saying she’s being stalked by someone who recently walked up to her with a pair of scissors.
“Reverend McAfee and I, we don’t always agree, but I do understand his passion for community,” Vetaw said. “We use words differently, and we gotta give people room to make mistakes.”
Some council members accused public safety commissioner Todd Barnette of inflaming people like McAfee by suggesting malfeasance is behind the proposal to move the programs to the county.
“I do think misinformation is going on, and that’s what we’re trying to get to the bottom of, because it has inflamed this community, and it has led to threats,” Council Member Aurin Chowdhury said, bringing howls of protest.
“This has just gotten way out of hand,” she said.
Council Member Jamal Osman said he felt threatened during Monday’s meeting.
“Nobody has no rights to threaten me or threaten my community,” he said.
Council Member Jason Chavez talked emotionally about how he felt about McAfee accusing him of acting like a “girl” Monday.
“I told myself to be straight my whole life because I was scared of the attacks that I would get and the bullying for being gay growing up, getting bullied for speaking like a little girl growing up. So yeah, when someone calls you a little girl and you’re gay, that is homophobic.”
When some in the audience heckled Chavez, a woman yelled, “Let him speak!”
“I am proud to be gay,” Chavez said, prompting some people to laugh.
Council Member Jeremiah Ellison said McAfee is a north side leader who is “going to speak his mind. We all know that.” He said he trusted McAfee’s intentions but can’t deny the impact of his comments.
“I trust your heart but some of my colleagues do not know you,” he said. “But at the same time, when we make threats, when people feel that the impact of your words were homophobic, that they were sexist, that they were attacked, I think that me knowing your heart, I think that you’re a big enough man to address it and lean into that criticism.”
Council Member Robin Wonsley said she proposed moving the programs to the county because the city’s Neighborhood Safety Department has been mismanaged and hasn’t been able to produce any data on the programs’ outcomes in two years.
“This conversation has gotten completely out of control and is simply distracting from the current issue at hand, which is a continued failure of the Neighborhood Safety Department to correctly administer programs that keep our residents safe,” she said.
With that, she said she was willing to postpone the resolution, but said she’d continue to use her oversight authority to continue scrutinizing the department.
The council voted unanimously in favor of doing so.
‘I don’t want to drive for a while,' says motorist hit on I-94 by suspects in a stolen vehicle
At least eight drivers were hit as suspects weaved in and out of rush hour traffic Wednesday in Minneapolis. They have not been caught.