Minneapolis voters to decide $20M school tax hike and two contested school board races

Minneapolis voters will decide Tuesday whether to back a $20 million-a-year tax increase that would help ease pressure on the city’s cash-strapped school district.
Also to be determined is who will be seated on a school board tasked with making related budget-balancing moves early next year.
The proposed tax hike is designed to cover technology expenses, but officials say it has the added benefit of freeing up funds covering general operations and minimizing cuts to other programs and services.
That’s because the district’s current $18 million a year capital project levy does not fully cover its technology costs, requiring money to be pulled from the general fund. The ballot measure would allow the district to increase that levy to $38 million a year.
Voters also must decide the fate of two school board races — one of which is citywide and the other being the District 6 seat in southwest Minneapolis.
Kim Ellison, a former board chair, is seeking re-election to the at-large seat, and is being challenged by Shayla Owodunni, a preschool tutor and former governance, risk and compliance consultant.
The District 6 race pits early childhood educator Lara Bergman against Greta Callahan, former president of the teachers chapter of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers.
The seat’s current occupant, Ira Jourdain, did not seek re-election.
Also on the ballot are incumbents Sharon El-Amin and Adriana Cerrillo, who are running unopposed.
Next week, the current board is expected to decide who will fill the District 3 seat vacated by Faheema Feerayarre, who resigned in September — too late for the seat to be put on the November ballot.
